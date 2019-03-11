A Boeing Pacesetter, the 737, Confronts Trying Times

By Robert Wall and Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. achieved another milestone in aviation history last year, snagging the Guinness world record for most-produced plane model with its 737 single-aisle jet. The record it supplanted? Also set by the 737.

In March 2018, the aircraft manufacturer handed over its 10,000th 737, to Southwest Airlines Co. It was a brand-new 737 MAX 8. When Boeing last claimed the record in 2006, and 737 deliveries stood at 5,000, the MAX model didn't exist. The latest record is a testament to the endurance of a plane that has spanned more than a dozen variants over the years -- changing little in terms of outward appearance, length and wingspan. The 737 has carried more than 22 billion passengers since it first took to the skies in 1967.

A year after setting the most recent record, Boeing is facing one of the program's most challenging periods. Two 737 MAX 8s have crashed in relatively quick succession. A Lion Air plane plunged from the sky in October, killing all 189 people aboard. An Ethiopian Airlines MAX crashed Sunday, minutes after takeoff. All 157 people on the aircraft perished. China, Indonesia and Ethiopia have now grounded 737 MAX 8 planes amid concerns about their safety.

When Boeing delivered the first 737 to United Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa in 1967, the bulk of commercial flying was centered on flights in the U.S. and Europe. European rival Airbus SE, which builds a 737 rival called the A320, didn't even exist.

The 737 brought with it a novel concept: a single-aisle aircraft with six-abreast seating -- three passengers on each side -- allowing airlines to pack in more customers. It came with new electronics that simplified flying and allowed airlines to operate with a two-person cockpit. At the time, planes generally still required a flight engineer sitting behind the pilot and co-pilot to help manage the complicated modern airliner of the time.

The year it made its debut, plane makers built fewer than 500 jetliners seating more than 100 passengers each. Last year, Boeing and Airbus combined to deliver more than 1,600 such planes, largely 737s and A320s. Many of those planes went to airlines that didn't exist when the 737 was introduced.

Southwest was in its infancy in the 737's early years. After starting with three of the planes in 1971, the airline now is the plane's biggest operator, flying various 737 models totaling about 750 planes. The carrier recently began service to Hawaii.

The 737 also predates Europe's Ryanair Holdings PLC, the continent's biggest budget airline, and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, the budget carrier that now uses the plane on trans-Atlantic routes.

Boeing has made two significant upgrades to its blockbuster plane. The 737NG, launched in 1993, came with new, more fuel-efficient engines. It spurred a new wave of orders, driven in part by the global rise of short-haul budget airlines.

"It's a very, very versatile airplane," said Gordon Bethune, a former Continental Airlines chief executive who later helped oversee Boeing's development of a 737NG model. It could handle transcontinental trips between New York and San Francisco in winter winds. "It's offered more opportunity for more markets, and it'll work anywhere you want to go," he said.

Airbus trumped the 737NG in 2010, with an upgrade of its A320 that was first launched in 1984. The European company added even more fuel-efficient engines of its own, extra seats and other improvements. The A320neo, as the latest version of the aircraft is called, became a runaway success, stealing market share from Boeing.

Boeing answered with its next big upgrade: the 737 MAX series, adding more-efficient engines and more seats. The 737 MAX first flew in 2016, and airline deliveries began in May 2017. Boeing offers a number of versions. The MAX 8 is by far the most popular, coming in just a little smaller than the MAX 9. The 8 seats as many as 210 passengers, and hits an economic sweet spot for airlines. It delivers the right mix of passengers and weight to maximize profit. MAX 7s and MAX 10s are also in the pipeline, though neither model has been delivered yet.

The MAX, analysts estimate, now represents about two-thirds of Boeing's future deliveries and about 40% of its profit. The company now cranks out 737s at an unprecedented pace of 52 planes a month. By year-end, that should jump to 57 planes a month. Boeing has said demand might be strong enough to send production even higher.

The 737's success has spurred applications beyond shuttling passengers and cargo around the world. The U.S. military is among those using the aircraft to hunt submarines. The Australian and South Korean air forces operate the 737 as a flying air-traffic-control system, equipped with a top-hat-shaped radar to detect enemy aircraft.

