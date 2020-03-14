A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2

The biggest impact to the pharmaceutical industry is on its supply chain, partly because of how much medicines rely on raw materials -- known as active pharmaceutical ingredients -- from outside the U.S. One drug has already gone into shortage because of the outbreak and industry observers are worried more could follow. Most vulnerable are generic drugs, which make up some 90% of the medicines taken by Americans. Some of the biggest drugmakers, AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co. and Pfizer Inc. have said recently the epidemic could affect supplies for certain drugs or sales, depending on how long the pandemic lasts. But the pandemic is also an opportunity for many companies that are racing to develop drugs and vaccines.

-- Jared S. Hopkins

Grocers

Supermarkets face opportunity and peril as more people stock up on supplies and hunker down at home. They are rushing to meet the rising demand for sanitizers, household goods and shelf-stable foods while also rationing how much customers can buy. Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos., the nation's biggest grocers, are limiting the purchase of cleaning products while regional chain Price Chopper is looking for new suppliers that can provide more toilet paper. Many of the grocers are also expanding delivery and pick-up options as consumers begin avoiding stores altogether. "You plan for the worst and hope for the best," said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop chain. "It's important that people can get access to food and products they need."

-- Jaewon Kang

Gambling

Las Vegas casinos are experiencing a financial hit as people grow fearful of public gatherings and conventions are canceled. The emerging U.S. sports-betting industry faces an even more brutal test: how to survive without sports. The NCAA's cancelation of its March Madness tournament -- and decisions by the NBA, MLB and NHL to suspend their seasons -- wiped away weeks of potential profits for sportsbooks. "This is probably a contingency that most sports-betting operators have not prepared for," said Chris Grove, an industry analyst with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Gambling stocks have declined an average of 42% since Feb. 19, far steeper than the 22% they fell in the three weeks following the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks, according to JP Morgan analysts.

-- Katherine Sayre

Luxury goods

The new coronavirus is rippling through the most important world markets for luxury brands. First it hammered demand from Chinese shoppers as the epidemic took hold in that country. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermès and other megabrands were forced to shut dozens of stores in mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, while China's well-heeled shoppers stayed home rather than splurging during trips to European fashion capitals. Then, as the virus spread to Italy, it landed in the industry's most important manufacturing hub. A lockdown decreed by the Italian government tested the ability of brands to produce their handbags, clothing and accessories. Now, the virus's emergence in the U.S. is threatening to sap demand in another of the industry's biggest markets.

-- Matthew Dalton

Rideshare/Food delivery

Ride-hailing or mobile food-delivery companies like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Postmates have resisted providing their drivers with benefits like paid sick leave and health insurance. But now the health and safety of those drivers is central to the survival of firms that connect riders with transportation or consumers with foods via an app. Many drivers are demanding paid sick leave so they avoid risking exposure to the new coronavirus. The biggest companies have said they will compensate drivers infected or quarantined by a public health agency. Postmates is supporting health check-ups. There may be no going back to the idea that these apps and their drivers are separable.

-- Elizabeth Wollman

Retailers

The retailers that are likely to fare better as Americans adjust to the current outbreak are those that invested in online logistics or have the ability to serve shoppers safely if the illness becomes widespread. Stores could limit direct interaction between shoppers and staff by bringing more online orders to customers, adding temporary pickup counters or shifting checkout procedures, "Which stores can pivot the way they operate so people still want to shop there?" said Brandon Fletcher, retail analyst at Bernstein. The good news is discretionary spending is strong, and retail executives haven't yet noted any dip in store traffic due to people staying close to home. The disruption is likely to lead to some product shortages later in 2020.

-- Sarah Nassauer

Education

Hundreds of schools are telling students to leave campus or finish their classes online. Local restaurants and shops that rely on students for business will feel an immediate hit. Longer-term effects aren't entirely known yet. Some wealthier universities, including Harvard and Princeton, have announced plans to pro-rate or reimburse room and board charges for the time students are off campus. But not all are so flush as to be able to make that move painlessly. Schools with limited liquidity--those reliant on tuition revenue or endowment draws to fund operations--are at particular risk amid the potentially prolonged financial uncertainty, according to Fitch Ratings. Next year's enrollment is also a question mark after schools halted international recruiting and on-campus admissions events.

-- Melissa Korn

Health insurers

As more people need treatment for Covid-19, health insurers will have to write many of the checks. Several big insurers have played down the potential impact, saying they've seen little effect so far and will raise premiums to cover their costs if the new illness persists. But the biggest player, UnitedHealth Group Inc., warned it expected a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed cases, and the extent of the outbreak wasn't yet clear. And an analysis by S&P Global Ratings suggested that if there's a severe epidemic, the industry could be in the red for the year.

-- Anna Wilde Mathews

Manufacturers

U.S. manufacturers are facing a bleak 2020. Most already had lower demand from key customers, including from autos and the energy industry. That weakness is now gaining momentum from the new coronavirus' disruptive effects on global travel, commodity consumption, consumer spending and factory supply chains. Economists now predict that U.S. industrial output will turn negative this year for the first time since 2016, after initially anticipating modest expansion from the 0.8% growth in 2019. "That tentative improvement that we had seen around the turn of the year will quickly fizzle out," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist Capital Economics in London.

-- Bob Tita

Concerts

As the concert industry suspends all major shows around the world through the end of the month, executives, agents and promoters remain uncertain about the extent to which the novel coronavirus will dent the live music business this year. But many in the industry remain optimistic about long-term prospects. Analysts say Live Nation Entertainment Inc., the No. 1 concert promoter, had been on track for its biggest year ever as artists rely on touring for most of their income and fan demand--and willingness to shell out for record-high ticket prices--has been on the rise. "The only thing I'm confident about is when the virus dies off, artists will still need to tour and fans will still want to see shows," said Brandon Ross, an analyst at LightShed Partners.

-- Anne Steele

Autos

The auto sector, already battered by a collapse in China car sales, is girding for trouble in the world's most lucrative market: the U.S. The American car buyer has buoyed the bottom lines of global auto makers for years with a willingness to spend ever-higher sums on new vehicles, in near-record volumes. Analysts had expected much the same for 2020 -- until this week. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut his U.S. sales forecast to 15.5 million, from 16.5 million -- a drop he said would shave $10 billion in pretax profit. By Friday though, Mr. Jonas asked in an investor note whether his reduced forecast went far enough. "If, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. economic landscape is substantially different ... then where do we arrive once [auto sales] recover?"

-- Mike Colias