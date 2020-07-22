Aerospace supplier Teledyne will continue to cut jobs

SEATTLE, July 22 (Reuters) - Teledyne Controls Inc,
whose subsidiary supplies data-acquisition and distribution
systems for Boeing Co's 737, said on Wednesday that more
job cuts were coming as the company looks to cut costs amid the
COVID-19 and 737 MAX downturns.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Teledyne's Controls unit
halved its factory workforce in California after sales of
aerospace products plunged some 50%, with further staff cuts
likely.
Executives from Teledyne's parent company confirmed these
numbers and layoff plans during an earnings conference call with
analysts on Wednesday, though overall they expected strong free
cash flow and a recovery in sales later this year.
"In light of re-initiated shutdowns and travel restrictions,
it is prudent to assume such recovery will begin in the fourth
quarter," Teledyne Controls Inc Executive Chairman Robert
Mehrabian told analysts.
"We are still reducing our workforce," Mehrabian added
later.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)