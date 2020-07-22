Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Aerospace supplier Teledyne will continue to cut jobs

07/22/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

SEATTLE, July 22 (Reuters) - Teledyne Controls Inc, whose subsidiary supplies data-acquisition and distribution systems for Boeing Co's 737, said on Wednesday that more job cuts were coming as the company looks to cut costs amid the COVID-19 and 737 MAX downturns.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Teledyne's Controls unit halved its factory workforce in California after sales of aerospace products plunged some 50%, with further staff cuts likely.

Executives from Teledyne's parent company confirmed these numbers and layoff plans during an earnings conference call with analysts on Wednesday, though overall they expected strong free cash flow and a recovery in sales later this year.

"In light of re-initiated shutdowns and travel restrictions, it is prudent to assume such recovery will begin in the fourth quarter," Teledyne Controls Inc Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian told analysts.

"We are still reducing our workforce," Mehrabian added later.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 403 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 676 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -55,7x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,17 $
Last Close Price 178,63 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.46%100 805
AIRBUS SE-47.85%61 251
DASSAULT AVIATION-27.31%8 126
TEXTRON-26.03%7 736
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.58.36%5 553
AVICOPTER PLC10.56%4 265
Categories
