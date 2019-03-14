Log in
Analysis of Ethiopian Airways jet's black boxes to start Friday: BEA

03/14/2019 | 11:23am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Ethiopian investigators have arrived at France's BEA air accident investigation agency and technical analysis of the black boxes recovered from the doomed Ethiopian Airlines plane will begin on Friday, the agency said.

Meetings to discuss coordination were underway, the BEA, one of the world's most active air crash agencies, said on Twitter. Ethiopian authorities will lead the investigation.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Michel Rose)

