Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asia air cargo market gets e-commerce boost as trade war yet to bite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:47am CEST
A Sichuan Airlines Airbus A330 cargo plane awaits loading at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague

JEJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Strong e-commerce demand is fuelling Asia's air freight market, with the U.S.-China trade war having minimal negative impact so far and in some cases even boosting shipments, industry executives said on Friday.

E-commerce is growing at pace in populous Asia, driven by Chinese behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and rival JD.com Inc, as well as others such as Japan's Rakuten Inc, sponsor of Spanish soccer giants FC Barcelona.

But the flow of goods has been threatened this year by the United States imposing import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods to redress what it regards as unfair trade relations - with China's government responding in kind.

"I think right now we are probably going to see a pretty strong fourth quarter," Randy Tinseth, Boeing Co's vice president for commercial airplane marketing, said on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"The economy today has been very, very strong. Frankly in anticipation of this geopolitical situation I think people are just going out and moving (cargo) quickly."

Asia-Pacific air cargo volume rose 4.8 percent in January-August, showed data from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). That was lower than last year's 9.8 percent but came off a higher comparison base at a time of record shipments, said AAPA Director-General Andrew Herdman.

"Given this short-term effect of scrambling to meet deadlines for tariff imposition and so on we are seeing pockets – lanes and channels – where demand is stronger than expected. For the next several months the cargo picture remains relatively robust. The question is what will the outlook for next year be."

INTERNET SHIPPING

Asian airlines have an outsized role in air freight, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the global market as the region is a major manufacturing hub and e-commerce is growing.

"E-commerce is changing the way people are buying stuff, especially in countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines," said Jean-Francois Laval, Airbus SE executive vice president, Asia sales. "It is coming from China, from Korea, it is coming from other parts of the region. You need a huge amount of cargo space."

Boeing on Monday forecast air cargo traffic would double over the next 20 years, growing at an average rate of 4.2 percent a year.

To meet that demand, the aircraft manufacturer expects the world freighter fleet to expand over 70 percent to 3,260 planes. Around half of air cargo is carried in the bellies of passenger jets, with the remainder flown on dedicated freighters.

WAR PREPARATION

Some large Asian cargo carriers including Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Korean Air Lines Co Ltd rely on freight for around a quarter of revenue.

"Last year the cargo market was extremely hot. In 2018 it still grew. The trade tensions in the world will have some effects but we haven't seen it yet. I see constraints coming in a very short time. However we are preparing for it," Korean Air President Walter Cho told reporters on Friday.

"Anything from the U.S. to China and vice versa is going to be affected. We are looking at alternate markets to China and the U.S. as well."

Japan Airlines Co Ltd President Yuji Akasaka said the trade war had made no change to the cargo market to date and he only expected an impact if "extremes" occurred.

"If it does happen it may affect us in the future but as of right now we haven't seen it and hope it will cool down and go back to normal," he said through a translator.

In the short term, trade war impact has not been too visible because initial tariffs were on items not typically transported by air such as metals, AAPA's Herdman said. That is starting to change, however, as duties apply to more goods.

"I heard one example... Seafood from the U.S. to China is subject to retaliatory tariffs, so demand in China is down. Guess what? Demand for Canadian seafood is doing just fine."

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.54% 99.31 Real-time Quote.17.84%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -4.13% 142.02 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.68% 359.35 Delayed Quote.22.11%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 0.94% 10.7 End-of-day quote.-12.15%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD 0.60% 3884 End-of-day quote.-12.58%
JD.COM -1.27% 23.33 Delayed Quote.-41.72%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
RAKUTEN INC 1.71% 843 End-of-day quote.-19.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
06:16aKorean Air very likely to order more Boeing 787 widebody jets - president
RE
10/18Embraer Still Targets Brazilian Government's Okay on Boeing Deal This Year --..
DJ
10/18BOEING : A Boeing NMA Bet on Services Could Backfire -- Market Talk
DJ
10/18Boeing May Not Escape US/China Trade Spat Impact, Air Lease Corp. CEO Says --..
DJ
10/18Airbus, Boeing Single-Aisle Rates Look Excessive to Air Lease Corp CEO -- Mar..
DJ
10/18BOEING : Surinam Airways Must End Mid-Atlantic Route And Focus On The Caribbean,..
AQ
10/18CTT : Announces Cair™ VIP Inflight Humidification Order to be fitted in on..
AQ
10/17BOEING : Launches New Organization to Unleash the Power of Advanced Computing an..
PR
10/17BOEING : CFO Smith to Speak at Baird Global Industrial Conference November 7
PR
10/17China, World's Biggest Exporter, Tries Branding Itself as an Importer
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/18INTERACTIVE BROKERS - US FIXED INCOM : The Week Ahead 
10/18Fed May Be Ahead Of Itself - Cramer's Mad Money (10/17/18) 
10/17Why Boeing Left Billions On The Table 
10/17More maintenance deals for Boeing 
10/17BOEING DREAMLINER : Dream Or Nightmare? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 579 M
EBIT 2018 11 412 M
Net income 2018 9 792 M
Debt 2018 3 715 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 21,98
P/E ratio 2019 18,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)22.11%209 983
AIRBUS SE17.84%90 014
TEXTRON14.99%16 092
DASSAULT AVIATION8.41%13 913
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 080
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD19.33%3 802