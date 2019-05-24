Log in
BA UPDATE: Hagens Berman Notifies Boeing (BA) Investors of Reported SEC Investigation and June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

05/24/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and eighty attorneys around the country, updates investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) concerning the additional investigation for the class action complaint Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, filed by Hagens Berman in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Today the financial press reported that Boeing is the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bloomberg reported the SEC is investigating whether the Company properly disclosed issues tied to the grounded 737 Max jetliner.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Based on these reports, Hagens Berman is considering whether the Class Period should be expanded to include investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities after March 21, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BA@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman’s ongoing investigation includes the extent of Boeing senior executives’ knowledge concerning (1) the newly revealed safety alert issues known by Boeing for over a year before telling the FAA and Airlines, (2) matters reported by Bloomberg Businessweek on May 9, 2019. Former Boeing engineers reportedly say relentless cost-cutting sacrificed safety of 737 Max aircraft, (3) reports that Boeing admitted to design flaws in its 737 Max flight simulator software, and (4) matters which the SEC is reportedly investigating.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
