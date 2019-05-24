BA UPDATE: Hagens Berman Notifies Boeing (BA) Investors of Reported SEC Investigation and June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and
eighty attorneys around the country, updates investors in The Boeing
Company (NYSE: BA) concerning the additional investigation for
the class
action complaint Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No.
19-cv-02394, filed by Hagens Berman in the United States District Court
for the Northern District of Illinois.
Today the financial press reported that Boeing is the subject of an
investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bloomberg
reported the SEC is investigating whether the Company properly
disclosed issues tied to the grounded 737 Max jetliner.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between
January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019, you may qualify to be a lead
plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the
case. Based on these reports, Hagens Berman is considering whether the
Class Period should be expanded to include investors who purchased or
otherwise acquired Boeing securities after March 21, 2019.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must
move the Court no later than June 10, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff
deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information
about the case and being a lead plaintiff:
https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA
or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this
case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing
BA@hbsslaw.com.
Hagens Berman’s ongoing investigation includes the extent of Boeing
senior executives’ knowledge concerning (1) the newly revealed safety
alert issues known by Boeing for over a year before telling the FAA and
Airlines, (2) matters reported by Bloomberg Businessweek on May
9, 2019. Former Boeing engineers reportedly say relentless cost-cutting
sacrificed safety of 737 Max aircraft, (3) reports that Boeing admitted
to design flaws in its 737 Max flight simulator software, and (4) matters
which the SEC is reportedly investigating.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding
Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or
take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program,
whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards
totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.
For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.
