Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BOEING DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and eighty attorneys around the country, reminds investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) of the June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. Hagens Berman filed the class action complaint Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses in excess of $100,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BA@hbsslaw.com.

Based on recent financial press reports revealing the SEC is also investigating Boeing’s 737 Max jetliner public disclosures, Hagens Berman is considering whether the Class Period should be expanded beyond March 21st until April 8th, 2019.

“Among other things, we’re focused on recovering the enormous losses suffered by Boeing investors, the extent to which Defendants may have publicly misstated reportedly internally-known risks posed by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and whether Defendants may have engaged in improper accounting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:21pKAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC FILES A SECUR : Ba)
BU
08:08pBOEING DEADLINE : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead ..
BU
11:35aBOEING : U.S. Air Force Selects Boeing to Provide Weapon Planning Software
PU
10:54aAIR NEW ZEALAND : Selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for Future Growth; Carrier pl..
AQ
08:58aAIR NEW ZEALAND : Selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for Future Growth; Carrier pl..
AQ
07:51aAIR NEW ZEALAND : selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for future growth
AQ
07:45aAIR NEW ZEALAND : selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for future growth
AQ
05/27Leonardo could seek tie-ups in specific business areas - CEO
RE
05/27DELTA AIR LINES : Airlines Receives Its First Airbus A330neo
AQ
05/27BOEING : Jet Airways pilots heave sigh of relief as Korean Air comes to town wit..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 858 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 20,94
P/E ratio 2020 14,58
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.05%199 678
AIRBUS SE39.16%101 687
TEXTRON3.41%11 070
DASSAULT AVIATION-4.46%10 747
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 757
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-6.80%3 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About