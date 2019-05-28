BOEING DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and
eighty attorneys around the country, reminds investors in The Boeing
Company (NYSE: BA) of the June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline
in the pending securities class action. Hagens Berman filed the class
action complaint Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No.
19-cv-02394, in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of Illinois.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between
January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”), and suffered
losses in excess of $100,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff
– one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must
move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman
immediately for more information about the case and being a lead
plaintiff:
https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA
or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this
case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing
BA@hbsslaw.com.
Based on recent financial press reports revealing the SEC is also
investigating Boeing’s 737 Max jetliner public disclosures, Hagens
Berman is considering whether the Class Period should be expanded beyond
March 21st until April 8th, 2019.
“Among other things, we’re focused on recovering the enormous losses
suffered by Boeing investors, the extent to which Defendants may have
publicly misstated reportedly internally-known risks posed by Boeing 737
Max aircraft, and whether Defendants may have engaged in improper
accounting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding
Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or
take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program,
whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards
totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.
For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.
