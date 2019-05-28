BOEING DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and eighty attorneys around the country, reminds investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) of the June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. Hagens Berman filed the class action complaint Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses in excess of $100,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BA@hbsslaw.com.

Based on recent financial press reports revealing the SEC is also investigating Boeing’s 737 Max jetliner public disclosures, Hagens Berman is considering whether the Class Period should be expanded beyond March 21st until April 8th, 2019.

“Among other things, we’re focused on recovering the enormous losses suffered by Boeing investors, the extent to which Defendants may have publicly misstated reportedly internally-known risks posed by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and whether Defendants may have engaged in improper accounting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005794/en/