News

Bezos Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture -- Update

09/27/2018 | 11:38pm CEST

By Andy Pasztor and Doug Cameron

Blue Origin LLC, the space-transportation company run by Jeff Bezos, has won a contract to provide engines for a potential rival's next-generation rocket, further roiling a tumultuous industry and vaulting Mr. Bezos into the lucrative market for Pentagon satellite launches.

United Launch Alliance LLC -- a joint venture between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. that launches U.S. military and spy satellites into orbit -- on Thursday announced that after a lengthy competition, it picked Blue Origin's BE-4 engine for its Vulcan rocket. "Our new rocket will be superior in reliability, cost and capability," Tory Bruno, ULA's president and chief executive, said in a press release, adding that "our certification plan is in place" with the first flight is scheduled for mid-2020

The long-term, potentially multibillion-dollar agreement could provide a boost to Blue Origin's eventual goal of becoming a major military launch provider itself. The company plans to use the same engines to power its own heavy-lift launcher, called New Glenn, which is under development. The announcement didn't provide details about prices or other specifics.

Many industry experts expect that the development deadline is likely to be extended, with regular operations of the Vulcan booster potentially starting before the middle of the next decade. Even if everything goes smoothly, testing and final certification of the New Glenn booster is also expected to take roughly that long.

The Blue Origin engines have strategic importance for the Pentagon because they are intended to end the use of Russian-built RD-180 engines, which now provide primary propulsion on United Launch's workhorse Atlas V rockets.

Vulcan's design envisions maximum liftoff thrust at 3.8 million pounds, and ULA estimates the project will generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs. Blue Origin is planning to set up a production facility for its engines

Describing ULA as "the premier launch service provider" for the Pentagon, Bob Smith, Blue Origin's chief executive, said "we're thrilled to be part of their team and that mission."

Competition in the satellite-launch business is heating up. The Air Force is considering how to divvy up hundreds of millions of federal dollars to develop a fleet of lower-cost, more versatile rockets. Blue Origin, United Launch, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp.'s Innovation Systems unit, formerly known as Orbital ATK, are all in the running. The Air Force is preparing to shortly announce the first-stage winners.

The push by Mr. Bezos into the rocket business comes amid a transformation of the space industry -- spanning both military and commercial markets -- driven by like-minded entrepreneurs such as Richard Branson and Elon Musk, whose SpaceX venture is already launching satellites for the Pentagon. The three billionaires also are eyeing nascent space tourism markets and ultimately even super-fast passenger transport around the globe.

SpaceX has challenged established industry players, and Mr. Musk has sparred publicly with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg about which company will be first to power a manned flight to Mars.

Blue Origin is financing and developing the BE-4 engine almost entirely with its own funds. Mr. Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon.com Inc., has said he invests roughly $1 billion of his personal fortune into Blue Origin annually.

Negotiations between United Launch and Blue Origin dragged on for months, with both sides bargaining hard over price, delivery schedules and production reliability. Other hurdles, according to two people familiar with the details, included United Launch's concerns about relying on a prospective rival for its most important engine supply. It couldn't be learned what provisions were hammered out.

Blue Origin beat out Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., which had sought to sell its AR1 engine as the primary propulsion system for the Vulcan. A spokesman for Aerojet, which previously was picked to provide smaller, upper-stage engines for the ULA rocket, said "we are committed" to the AR1 engine and "will have a test-ready engine in 2019." The spokesman also said that regardless of the decision, Aerojet's "liquid engine business is thriving," and the AR1 remains an option for possible smaller launch vehicles on the drawing board.

The selection highlights some of the tough choices stemming from President Trump's national defense strategy. Unveiled earlier this year, the strategy favors attracting more high-technology companies -- with little or no military background -- as Pentagon contractors.

While Blue Origin fits that bill, analysts said it leaves Aerojet -- one of two legacy suppliers of domestic rocket and missile engines -- in a seemingly difficult position with fewer opportunities. Northrop Grumman Corp. recently completed its $9.2 billion purchase of the other big rocket-engine maker, Orbital ATK, a deal that analysts said made Aerojet a potential takeover target for companies such as Boeing.

Boeing and Northrop Grumman are competing for a contract worth as much as $120 billion to replace the current arsenal of land-based nuclear missiles, with Northrop's new unit and Aerojet set to provide one or both companies with engines. The Pentagon is expected to make a decision late next year, but losing the Vulcan contract is likely to weaken Aerojet's competitive stance, according to Wall Street analysts.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 9.10% 366.7999 Delayed Quote.44.36%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.65% 367.39 Delayed Quote.24.78%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.92% 346.05 Delayed Quote.6.80%
