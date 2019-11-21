Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/20 04:00:10 pm
370.91 USD   +1.07%
03:26aBOEING : 100 reasons to love the 787 Dreamliner in China
PU
01:21aBOEING : Emirates orders $9bn of Boeing jets amid woes
AQ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : 100 reasons to love the 787 Dreamliner in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 03:26am EST
100 reasons to love the 787 Dreamliner in China Juneyao Airlines' sixth 787 delivery is the 100TH Dreamliner for China November 21, 2019 in Commercial

Peter Gao, vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for China, gives the key of the airplane to Feng Jiangtao, VP of Juneyao.

Tim Stake photo

In China, the 787 Dreamliner love is strong - and now commemorated with Juneyao's recent delivery of the 100th direct-buy Dreamliner for the country. The 787-9 features a special decal on the nose to mark the milestone. The airplane departed Paine Field in Everett, Washington for the airline's hub in Shanghai, China.

The first Dreamliner entered China in 2013, and in six short years has gained popularity among carriers due to its fuel efficiency and unrivaled passenger experience. The airplane has opened 13 new routes to major hubs in China from all over the world that weren't possible before the airplane entered service. More than 75 routes are operated by the Dreamliner direct to major hubs in China.

For Juneyao, the Dreamliner - their sixth, with four more to be delivered - means they will be able to service Shanghai, China to Athens, Greece in mid-2020.

'We are honored to receive this special airplane,' said Wang Junjin, Chairman of Juneyao Airlines. 'The 787 is playing a more and more important role in our fleet, becoming one of our workhorses.'

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook predicts strong demand for airplanes in the region in the next 20 years. By 2038, China's population and traffic growth will call for a boom in widebody need, and Boeing widebodies like the 777X and Dreamliner are well-positioned to complement that growth.

Juneyao's 6th 787-9 Dreamliner takes to the skies to Shanghai.

Tim Stake photo

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:26aBOEING : 100 reasons to love the 787 Dreamliner in China
PU
01:21aBOEING : Emirates orders $9bn of Boeing jets amid woes
AQ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20BOEING : Closes Sale of Inventory Locator Service to Hearst's CAMP Systems Inter..
PU
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20BOEING : Adient Aerospace and Crane Aerospace & Electronics Partner on Boeing Ec..
PU
11/20BOEING : Showcases Safety, Innovation and Partnerships at 2019 Dubai Airshow
PU
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80 564 M
EBIT 2019 2 006 M
Net income 2019 1 851 M
Debt 2019 17 249 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 129x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 387,73  $
Last Close Price 370,91  $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.80%208 745
AIRBUS SE60.91%116 560
DASSAULT AVIATION2.48%11 477
TEXTRON1.37%10 642
AVICOPTER PLC18.20%3 705
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group