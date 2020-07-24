Boeing : 2020 Environmental Report

4.5 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) and produced more than 40,000 face shields as part of the company's ongoing COVID-19 airlift efforts via Dreamlifters, the cargo carrier from the 787 family. Since the first 787 entered service in 2011, the 787 family has saved more than 48 billion pounds (22 million metric tons) of fuel, greatly reducing CO2 emissions.
Cover photo: The 777X is the most efficient twin-aisle jet ever developed, featuring a 72-meter wing span that gives it enormous lift capability while minimizing drag thanks to its composite wing technology. The innovative wing tip folds to accommodate any airport gate that today's 777 serves.
MESSAGE FROM OUR PRESIDENT AND CEO
At Boeing, we're committed to environmental leadership-an important pillar of our broader sustainability strategy to help make the world a better place for future generations.
Throughout the company, our people are making ambitious strides to protect air, land, water and human health in partnership with our stakeholders and in line with our customers' needs. You can see examples of our progress across our innovative products and the conscientious ways we build and service them. We're also identifying opportunities to continuously improve, including adopting more transparency and data in our technical reporting and achieving our ambitious environmental targets.
You can learn more about our global environmental efforts and our team members' passion for them in the pages of this report.
We have a responsibility to lead in this area, and you have my commitment that we will keep improving for our teams, for our customers and our communities.
David Calhoun,
President and
Chief Executive Officer
PRESIDENT AND CEO MESSAGE
LEADERSHIP MESSAGE
We are committed to
environmental excellence
and transparency for all of
our stakeholders, including
employees, customers,
investors, and communities
around the world.
We know our continued commitment to environmental sustainability-whether we're efficiently managing resources or cutting the carbon footprint of our products-is a key element to the company's overall strategy. Innovation is part of Boeing's DNA, and you will see how we apply that to the environment
in this report. We are designing and building our products while being mindful of emissions and conserving precious resources, including energy and water, while significantly reducing waste.
We do this because it's the right thing to do and because it will sustain our business and our communities in the years to
come. Perhaps most importantly, environmental sustainability is critical to future generations- both to enable us to attract top talent and because we need to leave the Earth in a good place for those who will follow us.
We are committed to continuing on this trajectory, even as
the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and social justice. In fact, there are many valuable lessons to apply from our current situation, namely that responsible actions benefit everyone on the planet.
Bryan Scott,
Vice President,
Environment, Health & Safety
LEADERSHIP MESSAGE
REPORT SUMMARY- BOEING'S APPROACH TO ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Boeing recognizes climate change is a fundamental global challenge, and as we enable people to move freely across the planet we recognize the need to reduce the impact of flying. The fuel efficiency of flying continues to improve, and we are reducing carbon emissions from our business operations, using resources efficiently through innovative solutions across our product life cycle.
This report provides a summary of the actions we achieved in 2019 toward our environmental aspirations. The following pages highlight stories of good stewardship of what all our stakeholders deserve: clean air, water and land.
Our 2019 environmental sustainability achievements are based on commitments to the following:
Products
Operations
Collaboration
Governance
Providing
Sustainable
Collaborating with
Comprehensive
innovative
operations to
partners globally to
review and
products
improve the
advance innovative
assessment of the
and services
environmental
environmental
most significant
to improve
performance of our
solutions.
environmental
environmental
factories, work sites
challenges
performance.
and supply chain.
and risks.
REPORT SUMMARY- BOEING'S APPROACH TO ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Products
The cover story of the new 777X demonstrates that Boeing's environmental performance
is closely linked to innovation and technology (See page 6). Each newly developed Boeing product is typically 15% to 25% more efficient than the airplanes they replace. Read more about Boeing's industry-leading fuel efficient product offerings, enabling the industry to achieve a global approach to carbon-neutral growth starting in 2020 and a 50% reduction by 2050 (See pages37-40to learn more about Boeing's collaborative efforts
to reduce carbon emissions). Our new airplanes exceed those industry standards. Our commitment to environmental sustainability doesn't stop there. In fact, Boeing's product designs enable disassembly of parts and materials recovery resulting in airplanes that are nearly 90% recyclable by weight for parts reuse and scrap. Read about how Boeing works directly with airline customers to ensure airplanes are operated as efficiently as possible through Boeing Global Services (see page 26).
Operations
Boeing has bold goals to reduce companywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Read about our 2019 progress on page 41. In 2019, Boeing made strides in securing more renewable energy to power its operations, building on our strong track record. Two Boeing factories are powered by 100% renewable energy, and about half of Boeing's total electricity consumption comes from carbon-free hydroelectric and other renewable energy sources. Since 2007, Boeing has reduced its emissions by 29% (See analysis on page
40). Read about how additive manufacturing, also known as
3D printing, is changing the way we design and build products with fewer raw materials, creating less waste and improving fuel efficiency in our products (See story on page 30).
Collaboration
Boeing's environmental principles are applied to the product lifecycle value chain, working with partners, suppliers and industry collaborators. Throughout
the pages of this report, you will see examples of Boeing's support of environmental sustainability through STEM, community involvement in green infrastructure, land conservation, habitat restoration and resiliency. The stories in this report align to Global Reporting Initiative categories.
Governance
Boeing's governance includes reviewing and assessing significant environmental challenges and risks to the company and industry, such as climate and policy change. The company's environmental strategy and policies are guided by the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Policy Council, composed of Boeing's Executive Council and led by the president and chief executive officer. The EHS Policy Council ensures that strategy and performance targets are set and monitored. The Board of Directors reviews top-level, strategic operational and compliance risks, which includes environment-related risks. Our governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets are summarized in this report and align to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) core elements. GHG emissions data is summarized in the notes section and our CDP report (see page 44).
air
Boeing airplanes bring the world closer together. We're taking critical steps to design and build products with air quality in mind by reducing emissions, decreasing
fuel use, promoting sustainable aviation fuel, and increasing the use of renewable electricity in our manufacturing facilities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
777X ADVANCED
The 777X is Boeing's newest
TECHNOLOGIES
family of twin-aisle airplanes,
DRIVE EFFICIENCY
the largest and most fuel
AND ENVIRONMENTAL
efficient jet of its kind. With an
PERFORMANCE
optimized wingspan of more
than 72 meters-longer than
today's 777-and a simple
folding wingtip, the 777X delivers
greater efficiency, significant fuel
savings and complete airport
compatibility.
Smart design and innovative
new technologies on the 777X,
including its fourth-generation
carbon-fiber composite wing, all-
new engines and natural laminar
flow nacelles, together will help the airplane to achieve 10% lower fuel use and emissions and 10% lower operating costs to comparable aircraft in the market.
Boeing has partnered with GE, which has developed the most advanced, fuel-efficient commercial engine ever, the GE9X. The GE9X engine will be more than 5% more efficient than anything in its class.
Boeing began the flight testing phase of its rigorous test program in January 2020.
AIRLINES FLY NEW BOEING
Boeing began offering airline
JETS HOME ON BIOFUEL
customers the option to fly
their new airplanes home on
sustainable fuel in March 2019.
Alaska Airlines joined Boeing to
launch the program with EPIC
Aviation and World Energy.
The program is part of wide-
ranging efforts by Boeing and
the industry to reduce CO2
emissions from flying and helps
signal demand for sustainable
fuel to suppliers. Boeing
has partnered with airlines
on sustainable aviation fuel
delivery flights since 2012 when
Etihad Airways took delivery
of a 777-300ER. This new
program builds on sustainable
fuel logistics developed for the
ecoDemonstrator Program and
makes sustainable fuel available
to more airline customers.
EYGYPTAIR, Etihad Airways and SAUDIA have used sustainable fuel on delivery flights under this new program. Several other airlines have also expressed interest.
The program is available at all three of Boeing's delivery centers in Washington and South Carolina.
Scientific studies have found that sustainable fuel reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's life cycle, depending on the source used to make it.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
REMOVING PAINT AT THE
Removing paint from an aircraft
SPEED OF (LASER) LIGHT
usually involves a lot of hard
work with a sander or chemical
process, neither of which are
easy on the people doing the
work-nor the environment.
Boeing is developing innovative
ways to remove paint from
airplanes that use lasers to
improve the quality and speed
of the work while also reducing
waste and the ergonomic risk
to employees.
With laser ablation, the paint absorbs laser light, which excites the molecules into the plasma state and vaporizes the material. Laser de-painting reduces more than 90% of hazardous waste generated by other paint removal methods.
REDUCING FUEL USE AND EMISSIONS WITH A COOL TECHNOLOGY
Boeing's ecoDemonstrator Program takes promising technologies out of the lab and tests them in the air to accelerate innovation.
A technology tested in 2019 makes parts change shape or move based on the temperature. The project involved vortex generators-small fins on airplane wings that improve airflow during takeoff and landing.
But the fins aren't required during cruise and therefore create drag. Shape memory alloy raises the fins near the ground and retracts them at higher altitudes where the air is colder.
An airline flying 100 jets equipped with these fins could save up to
3 million gallons of fuel a year- the equivalent of taking about 3,800 cars off the road.
AIR | 9
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SECOND NATURE: MATERIALS AND PROCESS ENGINEERS DESIGN WITH ENVIRONMENT IN MIND
Boeing is working toward achieving CORSIA's industry commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2050.
Most passengers who board a plane wouldn't notice, but Boeing's materials and process engineers are keenly aware that their innovation in finding the most environmentally progressive matter and methods to build airplanes is making air travel cleaner than ever. Here are some highlights:
Lasers are beginning to replace sanders and chemicals in Boeing factories to remove paint from aircraft, clean tools, and prepare surfaces for painting, improving quality and accuracy while reducing hazardous waste by 90%.
Boeing is also studying experimental concepts that pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and use it to produce high value chemicals and materials.
Working with suppliers and the FAA, Boeing is working to find safe and reliable replacements for Halon fire suppressants, because of damage the compound can cause to
the ozone layer. Boeing has completed critical fire tests for a new cargo suppression agent and continues to evaluate its performance on the ecoDemonstrator in-flight laboratory.
BOEING AND ELG CREATE CARBON-FIBER RECYCLING MODEL
A year after launching a partnership with UK-based ELG Carbon Fibre to recycle excess aerospace-grade carbon fiber composite materials, Boeing was recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for sustainability leadership, establishing a model for other manufacturers.
Boeing will implement carbon- fiber recycling at 11 sites across the globe, with most excess fiber coming from Australia, Puget Sound region in the state of Washington and Salt Lake City manufacturing sites. The program will divert more than
1 million pounds (453,000 kilo- grams) of solid waste to landfill each year and generate revenue by selling the excess, which
is transformed into laptop cases, car parts and railcar undercarriages.
ELG's proprietary process shreds these excess materials and takes them through a modified pyrolysis process that vaporizes the resin holding the carbon fiber layers together. This leaves behind clean discontinuous carbon fiber material to be used for new products.
This partnership will help Boeing reduce solid waste sent to landfills 20% by 2025.
Boeing's carbon fiber recycling program is a model of creating environmental sustainability that is commercially viable.
HERE COMES THE SUN…
The sun, wind and water are
AND WIND
increasingly displacing fossil
fuels as the sources of energy
powering Boeing operations.
In early 2020, Boeing joined
the Renewable Energy Buyers
Alliance, a community of large
energy buyers accelerating a
zero-carbon energy future.
By working closely with energy
producers and suppliers, the
alliance helps large energy
consumers such as Boeing find
a viable pathway to procuring
more clean energy.
Boeing buys renewables to power its factories in Renton, Wash. and Charleston, S.C., and a large data center in Arizona, with clean 100% renewable electricity.
Boeing is also buying renewable energy credits for Portland and six other sites in Puget Sound for a total reduction of 136,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas across the enterprise.
Boeing is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 25% by 2025.
ENERGY EFFICIENCY DRIVES COMPETITIVENESS AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
Boeing earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for the 10th consecutive year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in recognition of the company's sustained leadership in energy management.
The 2020 award is based on conservation efforts by Boeing employees. Boeing's annual employee competition to reduce waste, called Battle of the Buildings (see full story on page 25), exemplifies these efforts. Boeing went further and created a toolkit for solid waste reduction-52 Boeing sites competed in six countries, diverting 175 tons from landfills (or waste to energy), within
a month.
At the end of 2019, Boeing launched a renewable energy procurement strategy that was noted as among the most robust of all ENERGY STAR industrial partners. Boeing's 2020 strategic actions will be operational in 2021 or 2022, to reduce the company's direct greenhouse gas emissions.
TAKING THE HEAT AND
Spectrolab, a Boeing subsidiary
PUTTING IT TO GOOD USE
based in Sylmar, Calif., which
produces space-based solar
panels, is thinking creatively
by reusing waste from solar
cell manufacturing heat, in its
factory. This innovation allows
them to turn off their boilers in
the summer and run them much
lower in the winter by recycling
waste heat from their process
into the boiler-heating loop. By
reusing waste heat, Spectrolab is
able to reduce the use of natural
gas, reducing cost and related
carbon emissions.
Specifically, Spectrolab captures waste heat from an emissions- control unit-a regenerative thermal oxidizer-to heat parts of its facility. By using modern controls, an innovative heat exchanger design and good old-fashioned plumbing, waste exhaust heat is used to heat the plant hot water loop system.
Spectrolab started doing the math and worked on the engineering. The team found a safe and relatively inexpensive solution. They came up with the design criteria, fabricated it and installed it on their own.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
BOEING EMPLOYEES GET A CHARGE OUT OF THIS NEW PROGRAM
Many Boeing employees now have a place at work to charge their electric vehicles due to Boeing's relationship with Chargepoint, the largest electric vehicle charging network in North America. Employees
in nine states, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Missouri, Illinois, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania, benefit from the Chargepoint network. All
50 states have access to EV charging stations. This program has the potential to avoid greenhouse gas production from stations at Boeing sites by more than 315,000 kg, which is the equivalent of the benefits of planting and growing more than 8,000 trees for 10 years.
water
Clean water is essential to life, and a precious natural resource. That's why Boeing is committed to lowering water consumption at our manufacturing sites. We're also a strong community partner in protecting rivers, lakes and oceans, through innovative green infrastructure programs.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LIQUID ROBOTICS
Boeing, through Liquid Robotics,
SHORES UP VITAL DATA
continues to find ways for long-
ON OCEAN HEALTH
duration ocean robots to help
FOR ENVIRONMENTAL
scientists gain new insights about
RESEARCHERS
the environment. Wave Gliders,
which operate at the surface, are
autonomous vehicles that provide
an essential link between sea, air
and space.
Researchers from Monterey Bay
Aquarium Research Institute in
California have been using Wave
Gliders to study the levels of
carbon dioxide in the atmosphere
and ocean to determine the
impact of the rising levels in Monterey Bay. When unusually high concentrations of carbon dioxide were detected, they tracked down the sources using measurements from the Wave Glider.
MBARI researchers hope this unexpected discovery acts as a wake-up call and leads to more detailed coastal measurements around the world to confirm the environmental impact on the ocean.
WATER | 16
ONE PERSON'S TRASH IS
Boeing donated 71 sonobuoys
A MARINE RESEARCHER'S
to the National Oceanic and
TREASURE
Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA) to record the underwater
sounds of the endangered
eastern North Pacific right whale
in the Bering Sea in Alaska,
diverting 2,000 pounds (900 kg)
of hazardous waste, which
would have been disposed of if
not donated.
Since 2008, NOAA has been recording the underwater "songs" and sounds of this species using sonobuoys in the Bering Sea.
In recent years, with the warming of the Bering Sea, these whales seem to be shifting into the northern Bering Sea, outside their normal range. This donation helps biodiversity research for this whale population that has dropped to 30, and helps Boeing reduce hazardous waste by 5% by 2025.
WATER | 17
PROTECTING ECOSYSTEMS: BOEING SUPPORTS SALMON, ORCAS IN PUGET SOUND
In the Pacific Northwest, Boeing is reinforced by two powerful forces: natural beauty and an innovative spirit. By facilitating a way to combine these merits, Boeing is helping to reduce pollution flowing into Puget Sound.
The Aurora Bridge (officially the George Washington Memorial Bridge) in Seattle is the source of some of the region's dirtiest water, endangering salmon-critical to the region's ecosystems.
Boeing is working with nonprofit Salmon Safe to design a bioswale, which is green infrastructure that removes pollution out of surface runoff water to improve salmon habitat. The green infrastructure installed will capture 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of stormwater runoff when the project is complete.
The next step in the project includes Boeing supporting The Nature Conservancy and Salmon Safe to develop a third green infrastructure site, capturing an additional 1.2 million gallons (4.5 million liters) of stormwater runoff.
WATER | 18
PAVING THE WAY TO
CLEANER WATER
With the help of enthusiastic high school students, Boeing is testing a new type of porous paving material that can filter pollutants out of stormwater and help protect streams, rivers and the wildlife that depends on clean water.
One section of a parking lot at the School of Industrial Design Engineering and Art (iDEA) in Tacoma, Wash. is covered with a form of permeable pavement strengthened with excess carbon fiber from Boeing.
The test will evaluate permeable pavement's effectiveness in filtering stormwater that otherwise would runoff and pollute natural water supplies.
The pavement project helps iDEA students learn from a real-world science experiment and aligns with Boeing's goal to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.
iDEA School students, interested in a career in environmental science, show off a rain garden they designed and built with the support of Boeing. (Pictured left to right, Kedrick Bennett, Clara Czuleger, Samuel Cutter and Stephanos Mavrommatis)
STUDENTS GET EARLY LESSONS IN CLIMATE CHANGE
In March, students traded their books in favor of scientific research equipment, as they voyaged to the frigid lake at FortWhyte Alive to study the effects of climate change. Boeing Canada teamed up with FortWhyte Alive and the University of Manitoba Centre for Earth Observation Sciences as part of Arctic Science Day to help students conduct their own research alongside climate
scientists in topics ranging from ice and snow studies to artic archaeology, marine mammal biology and contaminants research.
The event coincides with Boeing's ongoing commitment to investing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education as part of developing the global workforce for the next century.
WATER | 19
BUILDING WITH THE ENVIRONMENT IN MIND
Boeing Australia reduced water use by 34% by reconfiguring cooling towers and harvesting rainwater for on-site reuse. Globally, Boeing is working to reduce its water consumption footprint.
The Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center is designing with conservation and environment in mind.
The new campus in Bengaluru plans to achieve a LEED gold certification with conservation features that include irrigating the landscaping with treated waste water from the on-site sewage treatment when the campus
is complete in 2021, which is required by government. Treated waste water will also be used to flush toilets.
Rain water will be collected and stored for use in dry weather. Organic waste generated on site, such as food and landscaping materials, will be recycled
and converted into fertilizer and mulch, and used for the landscaping and gardening or donated to local charities.
Jogging trails and adaptive landscape areas will create a healthy work environment for the site's projected growth to 3,500 employees.
WATER | 20
land
Building the future of aerospace is grounded here on Earth. Boeing is making strides to protect the land where we live and work by reducing waste to landfills at worksites and in supply chain processes. We protect clean soil and create healthy biodiversity for wildlife and human health around the globe.
LAND | 21
BOEING VOLUNTEERS
On National Trails Day, the
BUILD SUSTAINABLE
first Saturday in June, Boeing
MOUNTAIN TRAILS
employees built sustainable
hiking trails, partnering with
nonprofit Mountains to Sound
Greenway in the Cascade Range,
near Seattle. Boeing volunteers
flattened trails, removed
vegetation, repositioned rocks,
and hoisted 16-foot beams up
the mountain to construct new
trails. Boeing has been one of
the few businesses to support
this campaign-contributing
$500,000-to restore the Middle Fork trail. The trail became a National Heritage site this year after a 20-year effort to reclaim it for public recreation.
The work Boeing volunteers contributed will help protect wetlands and wildlife habitat as more people visit the area. Volunteering is part of the DNA of Boeing employees.
LAND | 22
BOEING DONATES
AU $1 MILLION TO ASSIST WITH BUSHFIRE RECOVERY
Following the devastation of the 2019-2020 bushfires in Australia, Boeing donated AU $1 million dollars from the Boeing Charitable Trust to aid recovery and relief efforts, which were directed through the Australian Red Cross.
The wildfires ravaged Australia, home to nearly 4,000 Boeing employees, killing at least 33 people and displacing thousands,
while burning millions of acres and devastating the country's ecosystem, biodiversity and wildlife.
Disaster relief efforts in the region align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence.
LAND | 23
BOEING MANUFACTURING
The Manufacturing Leadership
EARNS RECOGNITION IN
Council, part of the National
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Association of Manufacturing, is
LEADERSHIP
an organization that aims to shape
the future of manufacturing,
recognized Boeing as a 2019
world-class manufacturing
company for excellence in using
digital technology to improve
operations.
Boeing has strived to create a
digital network that connects
suppliers directly with engineering
and factory operations. Creating
that digital network has resulted
in improved inventory tracking, delivery and control, real-time data analysis and accelerated decision-making.
This innovation reduced waste from rework and mismatch issues. It's also improving Boeing's environmental footprint and performance through digitally connecting its supplier network and workforce-gaining efficiencies from manufacturing facilities through the global supply chain.
LAND | 24
GRASSLANDS AND HABITAT TRANSFORM A FORMER LANDFILL
BOEING BATTLES WASTE
AT WORKSITES
Visitors to the former Emery Landfill in Wichita, Kan. say the 80 acres today look more like a park-native grasses and a variety of plants that attract pollinators like bees, birds and butterflies have transformed the site.
Boeing worked with community partners to restore the former landfill to a more natural environment and healthy wildlife habitat.
The Wildlife Habitat Council in 2019 recognized the restoration project and Boeing for its conservation leadership.
Each year, Boeing asks employees to improve their conservation behaviors through a friendly competition called Battle of the Buildings. In 2019, the enterprise-wide competition focused on reducing waste sent to the landfill or for energy recovery. The competition kicked off on Earth Day, April 22 and ran through the end of May.
Fifty-two sites across the enterprise participated, 20 of which reduced waste to landfill or waste to energy by double digits. The overall enterprise outcome was a reduction of 10%. That's
175 tons of trash-enough to fill a Boeing 747 or 12 dump trucks- diverted from landfills and energy recovery facilities, saving the company $34,000 in one month. Boeing is well on its way of reaching its 2025 target to reduce solid waste to landfill by 20%.
LAND | 25
BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES
Boeing is contributing to reducing
CONTRIBUTES TO AIRPLANE
waste by reusing and recertifying
RECYLING
airplane parts. Retired airplanes
can provide recycled parts
for in-service aircraft, helping
customers reduce the cost
of repairs while offering cost-
efficient quality solutions. BGS
provides access to this inventory,
called the Used Serviceable
Material (USM) capability.
Boeing entered the USM
business to support the
increasing demand for parts
at reduced prices, enable
quick inventory access, and
provide more life-cycle value
to customers.
Boeing recertifies parts ensuring quality. Parts are acquired through the dismantling or "teardown" of out-of-service planes. Boeing has harvested materials from retired 777, 767 and 737 airplanes, as well as non-Boeing manufactured aircraft. Boeing is a founding member of the Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association, the leading global organization
for developing and promoting the safe and sustainable management of circularity of components and aircraft in the aviation sector.
One airplane dismantling can provide up to 6,000 parts.
Boeing Global Services found a way to recycle and recertify 6,000 parts from each retired airplane.
LAND | 26
2019 ENVIRONMENT
Only a true environment
CHAMPION PROMOTES
champion is capable of managing
CONSERVATION AT
zero-growth in reaching utility
LARGE SITE
targets-including conserving
energy-in one of the largest
buildings on the planet, Boeing's
assembly facility in Everett, Wash.
Vince Villa, a Facilities and
Asset Management manager,
was named Boeing's 2019
Environment Champion as part
of the annual Environmental
Leadership Awards. He
exemplifies sustainability in how
he manages people and Boeing's
environment targets. Villa led the energy management and utilities portfolios for the Everett site for many years, and now manages the team with that responsibility.
Villa's management of energy projects including central plant systems, lighting, and new construction have saved more than 32 million kWh since 2012 and his leadership in the rollout of Enhanced Recycling across the Everett site made a lasting impact at Boeing.
Vince Villa
RECYCLING SHIPPING
In 2019, Boeing's Transportation,
CONTAINERS REDUCES
Warehousing & Logistics team
WASTE AND COST
implemented several projects that
diverted more than 900 tons of
solid waste from landfills, recycled
more than 400 tons of corrugated
boxes, and saved the company
approximately $400,000 annually.
The team:
• Worked with the Southern
California Logistics Network
and Washington Boeing
Licensed Transportation
Network to consolidate and
schedule freight, as well as
replace corrugated boxes, by
using reusable and stackable packaging;
Ensured returnable packaging supported supplier and manufacturing rates on the 737 program; and
Created 777X and 787 Dreamliner custom designs to protect specific parts while allowing ease of handling and transporting them safely.
These sustainable packaging projects ultimately helped build a better planet-and in turn, a better Boeing.
LAND | 27
BOEING HELPS SUPPLIERS
More than 12,000 suppliers,
MEET ENVIRONMENTAL
ranging from small- to large-size
EXPECTATIONS,
companies, work every day to
UNDERSTAND BENEFITS
help Boeing account for 3 million-
plus parts on an airplane. Today,
Boeing is more focused than ever
on not only increasing collaboration
and engagement with its
suppliers, but also promoting
robust environmental practices.
The International Aerospace
Environmental Group (IAEG), of
which Boeing was a founding
member, provides guidance for
suppliers to put an environmental
management system (EMS)
in place. This is part of IAEG's
Work Group 7 Maturity Model
to enhance its environmental
performance. Boeing has
supplier contractual requirements
to ensure an EMS is in place.
With such a broad and diverse global supply chain, Boeing is guiding its suppliers to understand the advantages of implementing an EMS suitable to a company's business scope - one that protects the environment and reduces a Boeing product's environmental footprint over its life cycle.
Boeing's lifecycle view seeks to improve all stages of a product's life, beginning with its suppliers, through in-service use, to end-of- service recycling or recovery.
LAND | 28
ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES LEAD TO DRAMATIC RESULTS AT BOEING AUSTRALIA SITE
A series of small, incremental environment-related changes at Boeing Aerostructures Australia are proving to go the distance in contributing to Boeing's goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and waste across the enterprise.
Over the past five years, the Boeing Fabrication site in Fishermans Bend, Australia, has taken steps to reduce its usage year-on-year in the areas of energy, water, and hazardous and landfill waste.
Go deeper by the numbers:
65% reduction in hazardous waste by working with a local waste to energy recovery company
~1.3 million kilowatt-hours saved by switching to LED lighting and shutting down power at the end of the day
34% reduced water use from reconfigured cooling towers and harvested rainwater for on-site reuse
LAND | 29
Boeing experts in Renton, Wash. put their skills to work by 3D printing face shield frames that were shipped to Boeing St. Louis for assembly and donation to FEMA, for hospital workers fighting COVID-19. Boeing has delivered 40,000 3D-printed face shields.
ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING
Additive manufacturing, also
SUBTRACTS WASTE
known as 3D printing, is changing
the way Boeing designs and
builds aerospace products-
allowing the company to use less
raw materials, create less waste
and improve fuel efficiency in
its products.
Additive manufacturing is the
process of building structural
components micro-layer by
micro-layer from 3D model
data, as opposed to subtractive
manufacturing which removes
material to create parts. It
enables highly innovative designs
that add functionality, reduce
weight, consolidate many parts into one, and create parts that are too complex for traditional manufacturing.
Metal additive manufactured parts are now standard on many of Boeing satellites. For example, the engine mount component was first introduced in September 2018. The component produced by additive manufacturing weighs 28 pounds less than
the traditionally manufactured counterpart, using less of the Earth's resources and producing less scrap in the fabrication process.
LAND | 30
STUDENTS IN 90 COUNTRIES MARK 50TH EARTH DAY VIA BOEING VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP
Boeing partnered with Discovery Education to celebrate the 50th Earth Day, April 22, by creating a virtual field trip at BoeingFUTUREU.com. The online content was helpful to homeschooling parents seeking lessons during the pandemic, including students in more than 90 countries. Those students got an inside look at Boeing's innovative efforts to improve its
environmental footprint, including ecoDemonstrator 777 in-flight test lab; sustainable aviation fuel development; STEM stormwater education; recycling excess carbon fiber to reduce waste. Remediation Manager Katie Moxley (pictured below), talked about natural habitat restoration along the Duwamish River at the Plant 2 facility in Seattle.
LAND | 31
BOEING ITALY PROMOTES
School Cleaning Day is an
ENVIRONMENT IN PRIMARY
environmental education program
SCHOOLS
that works to inspire all Italian
primary school students, aged
from 7 to 11, to adopt ecological
behaviors and to increase their
awareness of environment
sustainability. The project focuses
on volunteer activities and active
citizenship, in partnership with
Boeing employee outreach
in schools and the wider
community. In 2019, the program
reached five key cities: Rome,
Pratica di Mare, Grottaglie, Foggia and Pomigliano d'Arco, engaging a total of 100 schools and more than 400 classes.
In particular, during one of the biggest events held in Grottaglie in May 2019, approximately 100 people participated, including students with their families, teachers and Boeing employees, where 10kg (22 lbs) of plastic and 72kg (158 lbs) of garbage were collected.
LAND | 32
AWARDS
Environmental enthusiasts recognize Boeing's leadership with significant national awards and honors.
Boeing is the 2019 recipient of the National Manufacturing Association Sustainability Leadership Award for finding an innovative way to recycle a million pounds (453,000 kilograms) of carbon fiber per year, working in partnership with UK-based ELG. Not only is Boeing implementing this recycling program at 11 sites, it is also teaching other manufacturing leaders around the globe how to recycle in a way that is commercially viable, which makes it truly sustainable.
For the 10th consecutive year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored Boeing's achievement in conserving energy with the 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award.
The Wildlife Habitat Council recognized Boeing's efforts to
restore and preserve wildlife habitat at company sites across the United States, including Emery Landfill in Wichita, Kan. The 80 restored acres today look more like a park-native grasses and a variety of plants that attract pollinators.
In 2019, Washington Green Schools awarded Boeing its Green Medalist Award for the company's commitment to helping students and school communities become leaders for the environment.
Environment nonprofit organization TreePeople recognized Boeing as a Harvest Moon Honoree with the Evergreen Award for their partnership legacy investment in Forest Aid, TreePeople's ambitious campaign to heal our fire-ravaged forests.
THE UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide the world with a pathway to achieve a more equitable and safe world by 2030.
Just as Boeing invests in the future of its business, the company
is committed to enhancing its support of the UN SDGs.
As part of Boeing's longstanding environmental policy, Boeing commits to:
Conduct operations in compliance with applicable environmental laws, regulations, and Boeing policies and procedures.
Prevent pollution by conserving energy and resources, recycling, reducing waste, and pursuing other source reduction strategies.
Continually improve the environmental management system.
Work together with stakeholders on activities that promote environmental protection and stewardship.
While this commitment precedes the adoption of the SDGs in 2015, the company's environmental policy and our values of safety, quality, and integrity align with the global goals.
The activities, initiatives, and outcomes described in this report reflect Boeing's values and demonstrate some of the ways the company connects to the SDGs. Boeing has set bold targets for the environment and continues to make significant investments in research, operations, and products that improve not only the company's environmental performance, but that of the aviation industry overall. As Boeing evaluates its future goals, it will consider the SDGs and how our actions affect achieving them.
PRIORITIES
Boeing's environmental strategy is guided by a comprehensive review and assessment of the most significant environmental challenges and risks facing the company.
The analysis includes direct input and perspectives on industry best practices and community requirements from diverse stakeholders, such as customers, environment-focusednon-governmental organizations (NGO) and the company's global leadership.
The information helps Boeing identify and update our understanding of current and emerging sustainability issues that are critical to the company and our stakeholders. It also informs our next-generation environmental strategy and targets.
Most Significant
Environmental Risks
and Opportunities
The assessment analyzed and prioritized diverse viewpoints and environmental risks as identified by Boeing and its external stakeholders. The risks relate
to products, operations and a variety of other issues. Boeing and the stakeholders named the following risks and opportunities as our highest priorities:
Operations GHG emissions; energy conservation; water management; solid waste management/waste to landfill.
Boeing included additional high- priority risks and opportunities, such as managing hazardous materials over the product life cycle in our operations, managing chemicals in aircraft production, pursuing innovations in alternative materials and designing environmentally progressive buildings.
External stakeholders added supply chain practices, such as reporting and mitigating product noise, as high environmental priorities.
The relative ranking of environmental risks helps shape priorities of all identified issues in our global environmental strategy.
Global Environmental Trends
The assessment reports current and emerging global trends that may affect Boeing's business, including climate change, resource scarcity, rapid urbanization, regional collaboration on environmental regulations and rapid innovation in new technology.
Environmental Leadership
Boeing's Enterprise Risk Management process reviews other potential climate related risks, including (but not limited to) changes in reputation, changing consumer behavior, business continuity and uncertainty.
PRIORITIES
Internal and external stakeholders help shape Boeing's most significant environmental priorities. The results are shown below, in order of importance and influence on business strategy.
Stakeholder Environmental Priorities
CO2 emissions in products
Fuel efficiency
Operational efficiency
Sustainable aviation fuel
Operations greenhouse gas emissions
Energy conservation
Climate adaptation
Operations water management
Operations solid waste management and landfill
Chemicals and hazardous material management
Materials innovation and sustainable building
Supply chain environmental standards, practices and reporting
Airplane community noise
Remediation and restoration
Transparency in reporting
Product end-of-service disassembly and disposal
Non-greenhousegas emissions
Biodiversity
Impact of transportation infrastructure
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Progress continues on implementing aviation's strategy to address environmental sustainability.
In 2019, all airlines worldwide flying international routes began formal monitoring and reporting of their emissions as part of the historic Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), adopted by the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2016.
CORSIA will help aviation meet its commitment for carbon neutral growth from 2020.
Commercial Aviation Carbon Reduction Goals
2010 2020 2050
1.5% per year
Carbon-neutral
Reduce carbon
fuel efficiency
growth
emissions by 50%
Working toward
Implementation
Half the
carbon-neutral
of global sectoral
net aviation
growth
approach
CO2 of 2005
Commercial Aviation and Climate Change
Aviation accounts for approximately 2% of global CO2 emissions, according to the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Global agreements reached in 2016 support achieving the industry- established goals and a global sectoral approach to controlling emissions:
A fuel-efficiency performance commitment for aircraft
A global market-based measure system, CORSIA
Implementation of these agreements into regulatory frameworks around the world is underway.
Customer Requirements
The aviation industry's business goal of providing safe, cost- efficient travel and environmental goal of reducing CO2 emissions are both achieved by constantly improving airplane fuel efficiency. Reducing emissions is aligned to our customers' strategic desire to decrease fuel use.
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS | 37
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Aviation links people from many communities and countries around the world.
Aviation also affects the planet and our shared global environment.
The air transport industry today supports an estimated 62.7 million jobs and $2.7 trillion in global gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Air Transport Action Group.
Boeing recognizes that pollution, natural resource scarcity and climate change are serious issues that require credible actions and global solutions.
The United Nations estimates that the world's population hit
7.6 billion in mid-2017 and adds another 83 million people every year. By 2030, the population will reach 8.6 billion and increase to nearly 10 billion people by 2050.
A growing population and urbanization will further boost global demand for transportation, with the industry being challenged to meet the demand without a corresponding growth of emissions, community noise or other potentially harmful environmental effects.
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT | 38
ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY
Boeing launched its Global 2025 Strategy for Environmental Leadership in 2018. In 2019, we made progress by advancing several environmental initiatives. The strategy has three overarching pillars that guide product innovation, sustainable operations and global collaboration.
Global 2025 Strategy for Environmental Leadership - 2019
Strategy Pillar
Progress Details
Innovate for
Innovation is crucial throughout Boeing, from design and
Performance
manufacturing to operations and services. Addressing
our environmental footprint from the beginning to the end
of service is important for environmentally responsible
manufacturing solutions, including energy efficiencies, while
also working toward eliminating hazardous chemicals
in production.
In January 2020, Boeing began test flights of the 777X, the
most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world. (See page 3
for full story.)
Excellence in
Boeing made progress in 2019 by reducing solid waste by
Sustainability
15% and water use by 7% from the 2017 levels. Boeing
is leading with recycling and procuring renewable energy
programs.
The CDP (formerly called the Carbon Disclosure Project),
the industry standard for environmental reporting,
recognized Boeing with a B rating for our CO2 emissions
reduction and transparent reporting.
Inspire Global
The National Association of Manufacturing awarded Boeing
Collaboration
with its environmental sustainability leadership award in
2019 for its leading work in developing a process to recycle
excess carbon fiber, a commercially viable endeavor.
Boeing is a leader in sharing this thought leadership with
other major manufacturers. (See page 8 for full story.)
ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY | 39
ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY
Responsible aviation contributes to a more sustainable planet by generating economic growth, providing jobs and improving living standards for people around the world.
An economic growth engine like this requires responsibility-one that Boeing and the aviation industry have proactively taken on by setting and implementing ambitious goals to sustainably grow the industry. From the
beginning, Boeing has supported three goals established through the Air Transport Action Group. Boeing's market-leading, fuel- efficient airplanes and other efforts continue to help the industry stay on track.
Commercial Aviation Carbon Reduction Goals
Goal
Progress Details
2010
Working toward carbon-neutral growth, commercial aviation
exceeded this goal, with an average 2.1% improvement per year.
Boeing's highly efficient airplanes, including the 787 Dreamliner
1.5% per year
family that reduces fuel use by 20% to 25% compared to the
fuel efficiency
models it replaces, helped enable this success. Airline operational
Working toward
efficiency also contributed significantly through greater seating
carbon-neutral growth
utilization, fuel conservation programs and other efforts.
2020
Since January 2019, all airlines flying international routes began
formal monitoring and reporting of their emissions as part
of the historic Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for
Carbon-neutral
International Aviation. The United Nations' International Civil Aviation
growth
Organization adopted CORSIA in 2016. With the program in place,
Implementation
the industry expects to offset 76% of the growth in global aviation
of global sectoral
CO2 emissions from 2020 onward, based on pre-COVID-19 flying
approach
trends. Boeing supports the program, including tools and services
from Boeing Global Services to help our customers with their
CORSIA reporting needs.
2050
Achieving this long-term goal requires continued research and
development in all areas of an airplane and its operation: from
innovative new airframes, engines and materials technology for
Reduce carbon
airplanes of the future-including hybrid and electric-powered
emissions by 50%
airplanes-to researching new pathways and scaling up
Half the net aviation
sustainable aviation fuel production. Boeing continues making
CO2 of 2005
technology and innovation investments and collaborating across
the globe in all of these areas to reduce lifecycle emissions from the
global fleet and achieve the goal.
ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY | 40
ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Boeing is making progress on the road to environmental targets in its operations.
The bright spots include reducing solid waste by 15% in 2019, and water use by nearly 7% from the 2017 baseline. The 2025 target is reducing both by 20% over the baseline year of 2017
Greenhouse gas emissions were down 2.8% last year, with a slight increase, 0.3%, in overall energy use. The 2025 targets are a 25% and 10% reduction, respectively. Hazardous waste reduction remains a significant challenge,
with a 2.7% increase in 2019 over the 2017 baseline. The target is a 5% reduction over the baseline year of 2017.
Innovative recycling, such as turning excess composite material into consumer products, is expected to help further reduce solid waste in coming years. Renewable resources are increasingly displacing fossil fuels as the source of energy powering Boeing operations.
Progress Toward 2025 Goals in 2019 (from 2017)
2025 Reduction Goals
Progress Details
Reduce greenhouse
Reduced 2.8%
gas emissions by
25%
Reduce water
Reduced 7%
consumption by
20%
Reduce solid waste
Reduced by 15%
to landfill by
20%
Reduce energy
Increased 0.3%
consumption by
10%
Reduce hazardous
Increased 2.7%
waste by
5%
ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY | 41
GOVERNANCE
Boeing's environmental strategy
and policies are guided by the
Environment, Health & Safety
(EHS) Policy Council, composed
of Boeing's Executive Council
and led by the president
and chief executive officer.
Environmental matters are part
of the value proposition of our
airplanes.
The Policy Council ensures
that strategy and performance
targets are set and monitored.
A team of 20 executives across
our businesses and product lines
meets twice a month to advance
our strategy and plan.
Reviews by the EHS Policy
Council and a functional review
with the president and chief
executive officer are conducted
twice a year. Progress and status
are reported through each of
these venues in addition to other
internal executive reviews across
the company.
One Policy Council meeting
each year is focused on setting
targets that are aligned with
corporate long-range business planning; another annual meeting focuses on detailed planning and reviewing the company's environmental and safety performance.
Environmental initiatives are embedded into every organization and function within Boeing. The EHS organization comprises functions focused on workplace safety and health, environmental performance and regulatory compliance. The EHS team also works with our business unit and operational leaders to drive an integrated, enterprisewide strategy that addresses our products, services, processes, operations, contractors and employees.
This highly integrated and coordinated approach drives continuous improvement in the environmental performance of our products and operations around the world.
FORWARD-LOOKING
This report contains "forward-
STATEMENTS
looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as "may," "should,"
"expects," "intends," "projects,"
"plans," "believes," "estimates,"
"targets," "anticipates" and
similar expressions are used to
identify these forward-looking
statements.
Examples of forward-looking
statements include those relating
to our future financial condition
and operating results, as well as
any other statement that does
not directly relate to any historical
or current fact. Forward-looking
statements are based on our
current expectations and
assumptions, which may not
prove to be accurate.
These statements are not
guarantees and are subject to
risks, uncertainties and changes
in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can
be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
ENDNOTES
These notes provide details on Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions; greenhouse gas inventory, including various sites; and ISO 14001, the international standard that specifies requirement for an effective environmental management system (EMS); among environmental metrics.
Endnotes for Performance Summary Chart
Data reported in this chart for the greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous waste, water intake and solid waste to landfill reflect environmental performance at the following sites from a baseline set on 2017 values. These sites (known as Core Metric Sites) represent the vast majority of Boeing's operations and are identified by the city in which the Boeing operation resides. For each metric, additional facilities and office buildings also have been included where information is available.
Alabama: Huntsville
Arizona: Mesa
California: El Segundo, Huntington Beach, Long Beach, Seal Beach, Palmdale
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Gary
Missouri: St. Charles, St. Louis
Ohio: Heath
Oregon: Gresham
Pennsylvania: Ridley Park
South Carolina: Charleston, Ladson
Texas: Houston, San Antonio
Utah: Salt Lake City, West Jordan
Washington: Auburn, Bellevue, Tukwila (Developmental Center), Everett, Frederickson, Kent (Space Center), Seattle (North Boeing Field, Plant 2, Thompson, South Park), Renton (737 Assembly, Longacres), SeaTac (Spares Distribution Center)
Canada: Winnipeg
Australia: Fishermans Bend
Endnotes for Greenhouse Gas Emissions
In addition to data from Boeing's Core Metric Sites, data from Portland, Ore. (PDX Paint Hangar), Oklahoma City, Okla., Moses Lake, Wash., Arizona Data Center and Washington Data Center are also included.
Carbon dioxide equivalent, or CO2-e, means the number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas (in accordance with EPA 40CFR98 Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting).
GHG emissions are calculated based on consumption of electricity, natural gas and fuel oil. (Our facility in Philadelphia is the only major U.S. site that uses No. 6 and other fuel oils for heating and curtailment backup.) Consumption of other fuels is not represented.
For U.S. sites, Scope 1 emissions from natural gas, fuel oil and on-site generated
electricity are calculated using the emission factors provided in U.S. EPA GHG Mandatory Reporting Rule. Scope 2 emissions from purchased electricity are calculated using the market-based method and eGRID sub-region factors, since residual mix is not available in
the U.S. For the Canada site, Scope 1 emissions are calculated using the emission factors provided in U.S. EPA GHG Mandatory Reporting Rule; Scope 2 emissions are calculated using the market-based method and the supplier- specific emission factor. For the Australia sites, Scope 1 emissions are calculated using the emission factors provided in the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Scheme, and Scope 2 emissions are calculated using market- based method and the emission factors provided in the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Scheme, since residual mix is not available in Australia. Emissions calculated with location-based method are: 1,208,000 tons (1,105,000 metric tons) CO2e (2019). Emissions calculated with Market-based method are: 1,075,000 tons (976,000 metric tons) CO2e (2019).
RECs were applied to the GHG calculation for the following locations: North Charleston, S.C., Portland, Ore., Phoenix, Ariz. and 6 Puget Sound locations in Wash. In 2019, these Boeing locations made arrangements to purchase RECs to offset around 148,000 tons (134,000 metric tons) of GHG emissions.
Endnotes for Water Intake
In addition to data from Boeing's Core Metric Sites, data from Oklahoma City, Okla. and Portland, Ore. (PDX Paint Hangar), also included.
Endnotes for Energy Use
In addition to data from Boeing's Core Metric Sites, it also includes data from Portland, Ore. (PDX Paint Hangar), Oklahoma City, Okla., Moses Lake, Wash., Arizona Data Center and Washington Data Center.
Energy use is calculated from consumption of electricity, natural gas and fuel oil.
(Our facility in Philadelphia is the only major U.S. site that uses fuel oil for heating.) Consumption of other fuels is not represented.
Endnotes for Solid Waste to Landfill
Includes data from Boeing's Core Metric Sites.
Solid waste numbers represent values determined from scale-weighed containers as well as calculated weights.
Endnotes for Hazardous Waste
Generation
Hazardous Waste are determined from U.S. EPA hazardous manifest or equivalent government shipping documents
In addition to data from Boeing's Core Metric Sites, data from Portland, Ore. (PDX Paint Hangar); Jacksonville, Fla.
(Cecil Field); Titusville, Fla.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; El Paso, Texas; Wichita, Kan.; and Sylmar, Calif., are included.
Endnotes for Global Reporting
Australia National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting endnote: This comprehensive report must be completed by registered corporations that meet specified energy use and greenhouse gas emission thresholds. For the2018-2019reporting period, the Australian government's Clean Energy Regulator released data for companies emitting approximately 48,500 tons (about 44,000 metric tons) of equivalent carbon dioxide (CO2e).
Endnotes for Greenhouse Gas
Corporate Inventory
The greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reported represent 1,827 buildings in
44 countries where Boeing has operational control. Refer to the Site Listing Endnotes for the Corporate GHG Inventory Chart for cities included.
Scope 3 emissions only includes emissions from business travel.
Scope 1 "Other gas types" include CH4, N2O,NF3 and PFCs emissions
Scope 1 "Other fossil fuels" include
No. 6 fuel oil, gasoline, aviation gasoline, propane and LPG.
1 metric ton = 2,204.62 pounds.
Carbon dioxide equivalent, or CO2e, means the number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas. (In accordance with EPA 40CFR98 Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting.)
Accounting protocol: This GHG inventory is prepared using the following protocols:
The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition);
The Scope 2 Guidance;
GHG Reporting Guidance for the Aerospace Industry;
The Australia National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Act; and
The United Kingdom's CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme.
ENDNOTES | 44
ENDNOTES
Scope 2 emissions are calculated using the market-based method. Location- based method calculated emissions are 960,000 tons (871,000 metric tons) CO2e. Residual mix is only available
in EU countries; therefore, other grid average emissions factors are used in all other countries. In the market-based methodology, RECs were applied to the GHG calculation for the following loca- tions: North Charleston, South Carolina, 6 Puget Sound locations in Washington, Portland, Oregon and Phoenix, Arizona. In 2019, these Boeing locations made arrangements to purchase RECs to offset around 148,000 tons (134,000 metric tons) of GHG emissions.
Other calculation factors: Data source of global warming potentials (GWP) is U.S. 40 CFR 98 subpart A, table A-1. For GHG inventory in North America, emission factors for combustion sources come from U.S. 40CFR 98, subpart C, table C-1For GHG inventory in Australia, emission factors from the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Act are used. For GHG inventory in locations where energy data are not accessible, 2012 CBECS factors are used to estimate the energy consumption and emission factors from the International Energy Agency's "CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion Highlights 2013" and "2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories" are used to calculate the emissions.
Site Listing Endnotes for Corporate GHG Inventory Chart
Country Location
Australia Australian Capital
Territory
Canberra
New South Wales
Bankstown
Sydney
Williamtown
Queensland
Alderley
Archerfield
Banyo
Brisbane
Cairns
Coominya
St. Lucia
South Australia
Adelaide
Edinburgh
Victoria
Melbourne
Port Melbourne
Tullamarine
Western Australia
Jandakot
Country
Location
Bahrain
Manama
Belgium
Brussels
Brazil
São Paulo
São José dos Campos
São Paulo
Canada
Alberta
Calgary
British Columbia
Delta
Richmond
Vancouver
Manitoba
Winnipeg
Ontario
Mississauga
Ottawa
Quebec
Blainville
Mirabel
Montreal
Pointe-Claire
China
Beijing
Hong Kong
Putuo District
Shanghai
Tiajin
Czech
Prague
Republic
Denmark
Copenhagen
Odense
Egypt
Cairo
Ethiopia
Addis Ababa
France
Blagnac
Paris
Senlis Cedex
Toulouse
Germany
Berlin
Bavaria
Kirchheim
Munich
Hesse
Neu-Isenberg
North Rhine-Westphalia
Cologne
Schleswig-Holstein
Kaltenkirchen
Norderstedt
Greece
Athens
Hungary
Papa
India
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Karnataka
Bangalore
National Capital
New Delhi
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Country
Location
Ireland
Belfast
Cork
Shannon
Leinster
Dublin
Israel
Tel Aviv
Italy
Lonate Pozzolo
Rome
Japan
Chubu
Nagoya
Tokoname
Kanto
Yokohama
Tokyo
Tokyo
Kazakhstan
Almaty
Kenya
Nairobi
Kuwait
Kuwait City
Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur
Mexico
Chihuahua
Mexico City
Tijuana
Netherlands
Amsterdam
Nieuw Vennep
New Zealand
Auckland
Oman
Muscat
Poland
Gdansk´
Rzeszow
Swidnik
Warsaw
Qatar
Doha
Russia
Moscow
Skolkovo
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
Singapore
Singapore
South Africa
Johannesburg
South Korea
Seoul
Yeongcheon-si
Spain
Madrid
Vitoria
Sweden
Göteborg
Switzerland
Lucerne
Taiwan
Taipei
Turkey
Ankara
Istanbul
Ukraine
Kiev
United Arab
Abu Dhabi
Emirates
Duba
United
England
Kingdom
Bristol
Burgess Hill
Camberley
Corsham
Crawley
ENDNOTES | 45
ENDNOTES
Site Listing Endnotes for Corporate GHG Inventory Chart
Country Location
United England
Kingdom Enderby
Farnborough
Feltham
Fleet
Gatwick
Gosport
Ipswich
Knaresborough
London
Middle Wallop
Milton Keynes
Oxford
Sheffield
Sherbourne
Welwyn Garden City
Yeovil
Scotland
Perth
Wales
Cardiff
United States Alabama
Daleville
Foley
Huntsville
Madison
Alaska
Anchorage
Arizona
Chandler
Mesa
Phoenix
California
Carson
Costa Mesa
El Segundo
Huntington Beach
Long Beach
Menlo Park
Mountain View
Palmdale
Pleasanton
Rancho Cucamonga
Sacramento
San Diego
San Jose
San Luis Obispo
Santa Susana
Seal Beach
Sunnyvale
Sylmar
Taft
Torrance
Van Nuys
Ventura
Victorville
Colorado
Aurora
Centennial
Colorado Springs
Englewood
Country
Location
Country
Location
United States
Connecticut
United States
Mississippi
East Windsor
Columbus AFB
Enfield
Missouri
North Haven
Berkeley
Florida
Earth City
Cape Canaveral
Florissant
Davie
Fort Leonard Wood
Doral
Hazelwood
Fort Walton Beach
Maryland Heights
Hialeah
O'Fallon
Jacksonville
Portage Des Sioux
Kennedy Space Ctr
St Charles
Miami
St. Louis
Orlando
Montana
Tampa
Glasgow
Titusville
Helena
Wellington
Nevada
Georgia
Las Vegas
Atlanta
New Hampshire
College Park
Manchester
Peachtree
New Jersey
Warner Robins
Berkeley Heights
Hawaii
Paramus
Honolulu
Parsippany
Kamuela Waimea
New Mexico
Kihei
Albuquerque
Illinois
Las Cruces
Chicago
New York
Fairview Heights
Cornwall
Mascoutah
North Carolina
Rolling Meadows
St. Charles
Fayetteville
Schaumburg
Greensboro
Swansea
Havelock
Indiana
Kings Mountain
Ohio
Crown Point
Gary
Brookpark
Kansas
Cincinnati
Dayton
Kansas City
Fairborn
Wichita
Heath
Louisiana
Oklahoma
Bossier City
Oklahoma City
Lafayette
Stillwater
Main
Tulsa
Bangor
Oregon
Lewiston
Arlington
Portland
Boardman
South Portland
Gresham
Maryland
Hood River
Aberdeen Proving Ground
Portland
Annapolis Junction
The Dalles
California
Wilsonville
Germantown
Pennsylvania
Patuxent River
Boothwyn
Massachusetts
Chambersburg
Cambridge
Eddystone
Fitchburg
Lemont Furnace
Lexington
Pittsburgh
Northborough
Ridley Park
Weymouth
Smithfield
Woburn
Throop Borough
Minnesota
South Carolina
Eagan
Ladson
North Charleston
ENDNOTES | 46
ENDNOTES
Site Listing Endnotes for Corporate GHG Inventory Chart
Country Location
United States Tennessee
Cordova
Memphis
Oak Ridge
Texas
Austin
Beeville
Dallas
Dyess AFB
El Paso
Grand Prairie
Houston
Irving
Plano
Richardson
San Antonio
Universal City
Country Location
United States Utah
Hill AFB
Layton
Salt Lake City
West Jordan
Virginia
Arlington
Chantilly
Fairfax
Herndon
Leesburg
Manassas
Newport News
Virginia Beach
Washington
Auburn
Bellevue
Bingen
Enumclaw
Country Location
United States Washington
Everett
Issaquah
Kent
Moses Lake
Mukilteo
Olympia
Puyallup
Quincy
Renton
SeaTac
Seattle
Tukwila
Vancouver
White Salmon
West Virginia
Bridgeport
