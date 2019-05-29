Boeing : 737 MAX Could Stay Grounded for at Least Two Months, Trade Group Says -- 4th Update

By Robert Wall and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. faces several challenges in getting its 737 MAX back on track even once regulators sign off on design changes to make the grounded jet safe, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Some MAX customers may seek to delay deliveries of their jets further because they have missed some or all of the busy summer flying season, while other airlines may want their aircraft earlier than scheduled, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said.

"We will have to tailor our plans," he said at an investor event in New York.

Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association, said ahead of the trade group's annual meeting in Seoul that the timing on the MAX's return to service was up to regulators but that airlines expect the grounding to continue for at least 10 weeks or so.

"We have to maintain an alignment between those authorities," Mr. de Juniac told reporters Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration hosted foreign regulators last week to discuss the process of clearing the MAX for commercial service after the grounding that followed the March 10 crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia. It was the second MAX crash in less than five months.

Mr. Muilenburg said some regulators may trail others in lifting the flight ban. The Boeing CEO wouldn't project when regulators might approve the MAX upgrade, saying the company is continuing its dialogue with the FAA.

But those deliberations have been marred by some friction and setbacks over the months, according to people familiar with the details. On March 26, just a day before the FAA expected Boeing to supply a final version of its proposed software fix, the company said it wasn't ready because an internal review had uncovered technical problems with the fix, these people said. FAA officials felt blindsided by the move, they added.

Yet the very next day, Boeing held a gathering for media and industry officials at which Mike Sinnett, a high-ranking company official, gave no hint of the latest problem and said his team had "complete confidence that the changes we're making would address any of these accidents."

Mr. Muilenburg said at Boeing's annual meeting on April 29 that he expected a test flight required for FAA certification by mid-May. Such a flight hasn't yet been scheduled.

About two weeks ago, Boeing released a statement indicating it had finished its work on the revised fix. The FAA quickly released its own statement in response saying, "we are expecting additional information we requested." An agency spokesman also said: "This process will require as long as it takes to ensure the aircraft is safe and returned to service."

The thrust of the FAA's statement, according to one person familiar with the details, was intended to convey that progress wasn't as smooth or as rapid as Boeing had suggested. Around the same time, a Boeing spokesman said "the FAA is ensuring a very thorough process."

On Wednesday, a Boeing spokesman said U.S. regulators weren't surprised by the company's actions. He added that the plane maker had worked with the FAA to resolve problems revealed by Boeing's internal review in March and that, later, the company explicitly said it needed to provide additional information requested by the agency.

Boeing has held a series of airline events over the past two weeks as it readies the design changes needed to get the MAX back in service, Mr. Muilenburg said. He acknowledged that persuading passengers to board the MAX again wouldn't be easy. "We have work to do to earn and re-earn the trust of the flying public," he said, calling the situation "a defining moment" for the Chicago-based company.

Mr. de Juniac said the impact of the grounding on airlines was significant, though IATA doesn't yet have an estimate for the financial impact from higher costs and lower sales tied to canceled flights.

If the plane remains grounded for an additional three months, it would be missing from action for the bulk of the summer, the busiest travel period for most MAX operators.

Mr. Muilenburg said Boeing was in talks with customers about potential compensation, which could come in forms besides cash payments and would likely be spread out over time. "I don't see this as an additional material event for us, but it's something that's going to require individual attention customer by customer," he said. The plane maker has already announced a $1 billion charge from cutting 737 production, but the financial hit will be spread over thousands of planes.

IATA's Mr. de Juniac said it was unfortunate that the regulators' meeting last week didn't yield a timeline for the MAX's return to flight. On the same day, the trade group convened 23 airlines that have the MAX in their fleet or on order to receive more information from Boeing and the FAA. Mr. de Juniac said carriers are hopeful that regulators will "find a reasonable time frame" to safely return the MAX to service.

He added that a meeting of airlines, Boeing and regulators is likely to be held in five to seven weeks to prepare for a smooth return of the MAX.

Amid the turmoil, Boeing in April cut production plans for the 737 to 42 aircraft a month from 52.

Mr. Muilenburg said the company would first focus on clearing for service the more than 400 MAX jets now with customers or ready for delivery.

Boeing will then review its supply chain before deciding how to boost production "in a very disciplined way," he said.

"Our long-term prospects and production demand for the 737 MAX has not changed," Mr. Muilenburg added.

Andy Pasztor and Na-Young Kim contributed to this article.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com