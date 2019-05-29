Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : 737 MAX Could Stay Grounded for at Least Two Months, Trade Group Says -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:19am EDT

By Robert Wall and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. faces several challenges in returning its grounded 737 MAX to service, even once regulators sign off on design changes to make the jet safe, the plane maker's chief executive said Wednesday.

Some airlines may want to delay deliveries of their jets further because they have missed some or all of the busy summer flying season, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said, while others, may want their MAX aircraft earlier.

"We will have to tailor our plans," he said at an investor event.

Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association said the timing on the MAX's return to service was up to regulators, but airlines expect at least 10 to 12 more weeks of delay before the plane can resume commercial service.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration hosted foreign regulators last week to discuss the process of clearing the MAX for commercial service after the grounding that followed the March 10 crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia. It was the second MAX crash in less than five months.

"We have to maintain an alignment between those authorities. Hopefully an alignment in terms of schedule," Mr. de Juniac told reporters.

Hours later, Mr. Muilenburg said some regulators may lag others in lifting the flight ban. The Boeing CEO wouldn't project when regulators may approve the MAX upgrade, saying the company is finishing up its dialogue with the FAA.

He said convincing passengers to board the MAX again wouldn't be easy.

"We have work to do to earn and re-earn the trust of the flying public," he said, calling the situation "a defining moment" for the company.

Boeing has been working with airlines around the world for the past two weeks to prepare for the eventual resumption of flights.

Mr. de Juniac said the impact of the grounding on airlines was significant, although IATA doesn't yet have a figure for the financial hit from canceled flights, higher costs and lower sales.

If the plane remains grounded for another three months, it would hit airlines for the bulk of their summer flying, the busiest travel period for most MAX operators.

Mr. Muilenburg said the company was in talks with customers on how to compensate them, not necessarily with cash payments. He said the costs wouldn't be material.

Boeing has announced a $1 billion charge from cutting 737 production, but this will be spread over thousands of planes.

Mr. de Juniac said it was unfortunate that the FAA meeting last week didn't spell out a timeline for the MAX's return to flight. On the same day, IATA held a meeting of 23 airlines that have the MAX in their fleet or on order, at which Boeing and the FAA provided information.

Mr. de Juniac said carriers are hopeful that regulators will "find a reasonable time frame" to safely return the MAX to the sky.

He added that a meeting between airlines, Boeing and regulators is likely to be held in five to seven weeks to prepare for a smooth MAX return to service.

"We need to restore confidence in our industry," he said, both related to the MAX and the broader certification process for planes that has drawn questions after the two crashes.

Amid the turmoil, Boeing cut production plans in April for its 737 to 42 aircraft a month from 52.

Mr. Muilenburg said the company would first focus on getting the plane back into the air. along with the more than 400 aircraft idled since.

Boeing will then review its supply chain before deciding at what pace to boost production "in a very disciplined way," Mr. Muilenburg said.

He expressed confidence in the MAX.

"Our long-term prospects and production demand for the 737 MAX has not changed," he said.

Na-young Kim contributed to this article.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.91% 358.25503 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.00% 350.83 Delayed Quote.10.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:19aBOEING : 737 MAX Could Stay Grounded for at Least Two Months, Trade Group Says -..
DJ
09:49aBOEING : at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Presentation
PU
09:40aBOEING : at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
PU
09:11aBA INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Actio..
BU
04:31aBOEING : 737 MAX Could Stay Grounded for at Least Two Months, Trade Group Says -..
DJ
04:14aBOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
RE
04:11aBOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
RE
04:06aAIRBUS : cheers 50th anniversary with flypast but little swagger
RE
03:59aBOEING : IATA DG Sees Boeing 737 MAX Grounded At Least 10-12 More Weeks
DJ
03:31aBOEING : Creaform HandyScan 3D scanner can check aircraft dents
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 858 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 20,93
P/E ratio 2020 14,58
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.05%199 666
AIRBUS SE38.54%101 080
TEXTRON3.41%10 891
DASSAULT AVIATION-3.64%10 824
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 727
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-6.80%3 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About