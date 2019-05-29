Boeing : 737 MAX Could Stay Grounded for at Least Two Months, Trade Group Says -- Update

By Robert Wall and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. faces several challenges in returning its grounded 737 MAX to service, even once regulators sign off on design changes to make the jet safe, the plane maker's chief executive said Wednesday.

Some airlines may want to delay deliveries of their jets further because they have missed some or all of the busy summer flying season, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said, while others, may want their MAX aircraft earlier.

"We will have to tailor our plans," he said at an investor event.

Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association said the timing on the MAX's return to service was up to regulators, but airlines expect at least 10 to 12 more weeks of delay before the plane can resume commercial service.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration hosted foreign regulators last week to discuss the process of clearing the MAX for commercial service after the grounding that followed the March 10 crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia. It was the second MAX crash in less than five months.

"We have to maintain an alignment between those authorities. Hopefully an alignment in terms of schedule," Mr. de Juniac told reporters.

Hours later, Mr. Muilenburg said some regulators may lag others in lifting the flight ban. The Boeing CEO wouldn't project when regulators may approve the MAX upgrade, saying the company is finishing up its dialogue with the FAA.

He said convincing passengers to board the MAX again wouldn't be easy.

"We have work to do to earn and re-earn the trust of the flying public," he said, calling the situation "a defining moment" for the company.

Boeing has been working with airlines around the world for the past two weeks to prepare for the eventual resumption of flights.

Mr. de Juniac said the impact of the grounding on airlines was significant, although IATA doesn't yet have a figure for the financial hit from canceled flights, higher costs and lower sales.

If the plane remains grounded for another three months, it would hit airlines for the bulk of their summer flying, the busiest travel period for most MAX operators.

Mr. Muilenburg said the company was in talks with customers on how to compensate them, not necessarily with cash payments. He said the costs wouldn't be material.

Boeing has announced a $1 billion charge from cutting 737 production, but this will be spread over thousands of planes.

Mr. de Juniac said it was unfortunate that the FAA meeting last week didn't spell out a timeline for the MAX's return to flight. On the same day, IATA held a meeting of 23 airlines that have the MAX in their fleet or on order, at which Boeing and the FAA provided information.

Mr. de Juniac said carriers are hopeful that regulators will "find a reasonable time frame" to safely return the MAX to the sky.

He added that a meeting between airlines, Boeing and regulators is likely to be held in five to seven weeks to prepare for a smooth MAX return to service.

"We need to restore confidence in our industry," he said, both related to the MAX and the broader certification process for planes that has drawn questions after the two crashes.

Amid the turmoil, Boeing cut production plans in April for its 737 to 42 aircraft a month from 52.

Mr. Muilenburg said the company would first focus on getting the plane back into the air. along with the more than 400 aircraft idled since.

Boeing will then review its supply chain before deciding at what pace to boost production "in a very disciplined way," Mr. Muilenburg said.

He expressed confidence in the MAX.

"Our long-term prospects and production demand for the 737 MAX has not changed," he said.

Na-young Kim contributed to this article.

