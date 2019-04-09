Boeing 737 MAX Deliveries Fell in March

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. delivered 11 of its 737 MAX jets in March, less than half the rate of deliveries in the two previous months as the plane maker contends with a global grounding of its best-selling plane after two fatal crashes.

Chicago-based Boeing said last week that it would cut output of the MAX by 10 planes to 42 this month, making it harder for the company to reach its goal of delivering about 900 jetliners this year. Dozens of Max jets are sitting at its Seattle-area assembly plants.

The production cut and global grounding of the MAX are prompting airlines to rearrange their operations and schedules ahead of the busy summer travel period. Southwest Airlines Co, the largest operator, was due to add 31 MAX jets this year, while American Airlines Group Inc. was expected to add 16. Both have removed the MAX from their schedules through early summer. Some analysts predict the plane might not return to flight until at least September.

American on Tuesday trimmed the midpoint of its first-quarter profit guidance, in part because of disruptions caused by the grounding of its 24-strong MAX fleet. Southwest currently has 34 MAX planes.

The MAX accounts for only 2% of global airline capacity. Removing the planes from service could alleviate the concerns of some investors that U.S. carriers were adding too much capacity, potentially depressing leisure fares and pressuring margins.

Delta Air Lines Inc opens the quarterly reporting season for U.S. carriers on Wednesday. It doesn't fly the MAX, though partners including Canada's WestJet and Aeroméxico operate the Boeing jet.

Boeing delivered a total of 54 jetliners in March, taking the total for the year to 149. The plane maker also booked orders for 44 planes, including three business-jet versions of the 737, but no commercial models. Boeing delivered 24 MAX jets in January and 27 in February.

Rival plane builder Airbus SE, which has promised to deliver at least 880 airliners this year, handed over 162 in the first quarter. Airbus had previously said its deliveries would be weighted to the second half of the year as it ramps up output, particularly of the A320neo that competes with the 737 MAX.

A raft of cancellations, some linked to its decision to wind down production of the superjumbo A380, left Airbus's net order intake at negative 58 planes. Airbus secured 45 orders in the same quarter a year ago.

