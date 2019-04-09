Log in
Boeing 737 MAX Deliveries Fell in March -- Update

04/09/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. booked no commercial orders for its 737 jetliner in March, the first month without a sale of the aerospace giant's best-selling aircraft in almost seven years.

The company said Tuesday that it delivered 11 of its 737 MAX jets in March, less than half the rate of deliveries in the two previous months as the plane maker, airlines and suppliers contend with a global grounding of the plane after two fatal crashes.

Boeing is developing a software fix to address problems detected in the crashes of an Ethiopian Airlines flight last month and a Lion Air flight last year. The crashes killed all 346 people on board both flights. The software fix will need approval from global regulators, and some analysts predict the plane might not return to flight until at least September.

Chicago-based Boeing said last week that it would cut monthly output of the MAX by 10 planes to 42 this month, effectively shelving its plan to boost production to 57 this summer. That will make it harder for the company to reach its goal of delivering about 900 jetliners this year. Dozens of MAX jets are sitting at its Seattle-area assembly plants.

The production cut and global grounding of the MAX are prompting airlines to rearrange their operations and schedules ahead of the busy summer travel period. Southwest Airlines Co, the largest operator, was due to add 31 MAX jets to its existing fleet of 34 this year, while American Airlines Group Inc. was expected to add 16. Both have removed the MAX from their schedules through early summer. Some analysts predict the plane might not return to flight until at least September.

American on Tuesday trimmed the midpoint of its first-quarter profit guidance, in part because of disruptions caused by the grounding of its 24-strong MAX fleet.

The MAX accounts for only 2% of global airline capacity. Removing the planes from service could alleviate the concerns of some investors that U.S. carriers were adding too much capacity, potentially depressing leisure fares and pressuring margins.

Grounding the MAX through the summer could lead airlines to cut back their planned capacity additions by about one-third, said Jamie Baker, an airline analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines Inc. opens the quarterly reporting season for U.S. carriers on Wednesday. It doesn't fly the MAX, though partners including Canada's WestJet and Aeroméxico operate the Boeing jet.

Boeing delivered a total of 54 jetliners in March, taking the total for the year to 149. The company also booked orders for 44 planes, including three business-jet versions of the 737, but no commercial models. Boeing delivered 24 MAX jets in January and 27 in February.

It was the first month since May 2012 that Boeing failed to book a 737 sale, according to company records. Boeing delivered 24 MAX jets in January and 27 in February.

The company has a backlog of 4,625 MAX orders, as well as 78 sales of older versions of the plane. Analysts still expect the plane to drive Boeing's profit over the next several years. Boeing is expected to trim a closely watched cash-flow goal when it reports earnings on April 24, reflecting delayed delivery payments from some airlines after the MAX's grounding.

The production cuts also could affect Boeing suppliers that have invested heavily and hired staff to support higher MAX output. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. said it still plans to produce 52 fuselages for the plane a month. Engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA, is also keeping to that rate.

That will help smaller suppliers until the MAX returns to service, said Stephen Perry, managing director at Janes Capital Partners LLC, a specialist aerospace bank.

"Many have ramped up capital expenditures, raw-material purchases and headcount to meet a rate increase instead of a rate decrease," he said.

Rival plane builder Airbus SE, which has promised to deliver at least 880 airliners this year, handed over 162 in the first quarter. Airbus had previously said its deliveries would be weighted to the second half of the year as it ramps up output, particularly of the A320neo that competes with the 737 MAX.

A raft of cancellations, some linked to its decision to wind down production of the superjumbo A380, left Airbus's net order intake at negative 58 planes. Airbus secured 45 orders in the same quarter a year ago.

--Robert Wall contributed to this article.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

