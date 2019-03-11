Boeing : 737 MAX Keeps Flying, but Some Passengers Are Staying on the Ground

By Alison Sider

Millions of travelers have flown on the new Boeing 737 MAX jet without paying much attention to the plane they were boarding. But following Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash, some are checking their tickets to see if they are scheduled to fly on the model and asking airlines to allow them to change.

The crash, which killed all 157 on board, came about four months after another 737 MAX 8 flown by Indonesia's Lion Air plummeted into the Java Sea in October, killing 189. Investigators haven't concluded what the causes of the crashes were and haven't made any link between the two accidents. Still, some fliers say they are skittish.

"Until they figure out what's going on, I want to make sure I'm not on that plane," said David T. Stevens, an American Airlines frequent flier who said he is scheduled to take two flights on the MAX 8 next week. "Two [crashes] this frequently, that is a warning sign to me. Do we need a third to confirm this?"

John Spencer, managing director of Eight Roads Travel, a British luxury travel planning business, said he had canceled an American Airlines trip in June from Miami to Cancún because it would have used the MAX airliner. "I'm a nervous flier at the best of times," he said, adding he might rebook to make the trip on a different model.

The situation is putting airlines and aviation regulators in the tricky position of weighing the worries of some passengers and employees against disruptions to operations and related costs. While airlines in the U.S. and Canada say they are still confident in the plane and have continued flying it, regulators and airlines in China and Indonesia grounded their fleets, citing similarities between the Ethiopian and Lion Air crashes. Some safety experts said the move was premature.

Boeing Co. didn't respond to a request to comment. In a recent message to employees, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said: "We are confident in the safety of the 737 MAX and in the work of the men and women who design and build it."

The 737 MAX is used in roughly 1,300 flights a day world-wide, according to data from Flightradar24, connecting dozens of cities, from short hops between New York and Miami to trans-Atlantic flights. The MAX 8 which has been in operation since 2017, was used on more than 13,000 U.S. flights in the U.S. in the first eight months of last year, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. airlines on Monday expressed support for the aircraft model and Boeing.

A Southwest Airlines Co. spokesman said "we remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our fleet of more than 750 Boeing aircraft." The carrier's fleet includes 34 MAX 8s as of Monday.

The company said it is fielding "a moderate amount of questions" from customers. While the airline doesn't charge fees for changing flights, passengers will have to pay any difference in fare if they want to make a switch, an airline spokesman said.

American Airlines Group Inc., which had about 90 flights scheduled on the MAX 8 Monday to and from Miami, said passengers will have to pay the usual fees to change their flights. American has 24 MAXs in its fleet.

"American will never operate an unsafe aircraft," airline officials wrote in an internal memo to pilots and flight attendants Monday.

United Continental Holdings Inc., which has 14 of Boeing's larger MAX 9 variants, has touted the aircraft's fuel efficiency in a jet bridge poster. An airline spokesman said there are no plans to take the ads down and that the airline has confidence in the plane.

Guillermo Gonzalez Piro, who lives in New York, said he has flown on the MAX before without giving it a second thought, but he recently used Flightradar24 and learned that he and his wife are likely to fly on a MAX on a trip from Istanbul to Budapest next month. They are trying to avoid that, even if it means paying for new tickets or spending more than 14 hours on a train.

"This is the first time we've been faced with the palpable sense that there's something not right about these aircrafts," he said.

Some employees have also expressed concern. Lori Bassani, president of the union representing flight attendants at American, said Sunday she had sent a message to management, asking for assurances the aircraft is safe. "American will never operate an unsafe aircraft," the airline's executives wrote in a letter to pilots and flight attendants Monday.

A separate union representing flight attendants at 20 other airlines on Sunday requested the Federal Aviation Administration investigate the 737 MAX.

Aaron White, a commercial banker in Phoenix, said he and his uncle made plans to drive the more than four hours to Las Vegas for a coming trip when they learned their flight is scheduled to be on a MAX. Their return trip is expected to be on another type of Boeing 737 plane, but if a MAX pulls up, Mr. White said he and his uncle plan to head for the rental-car counter.

He said: "I don't have a fear of flying, but until they can get some answers on what caused these two incidents, we're going to avoid that aircraft as a rule."

