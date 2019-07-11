Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing 737 program manager to retire amid crisis over jet's grounding: memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:09pm EDT
The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing's 737 jet program manager, Eric Lindblad, will retire in a matter of weeks after roughly 12 months on the job, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Lindblad's departure, after a 34-year career at Boeing, comes as the world's largest planemaker navigates one of the worst crises in its history. Boeing's money-spinning 737 MAX jetliner has been grounded in the wake of two deadly crashes that killed nearly 350 people in the span of five months.

Taking Lindblad's place as the lead of the 737 program and the Renton, Washington, factory will be Mark Jenks, who has been leading Boeing's potential new mid-market airplane (NMA) project, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister wrote in the memo to employees seen by Reuters.

Mike Sinnett, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of product development and future airplane development, will assume the role of vice president for NMA in addition to his current role, the memo said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Eric M. Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:09pBOEING 737 PROGRAM MANAGER TO RETIRE : memo
RE
03:03pAIRBUS : German minister pushing to resolve trade disputes with U.S.
RE
01:10pRaytheon to Supply Radar for B-52 Bomber Modernization Program
DJ
10:32aBOEING : Airbus takes lead over Boeing in 2019 aircraft deliveries
AQ
10:26aP I A C A : Just after a month PIA adds another aircraft A320 in its fleet which..
AQ
09:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
09:30aFrench Senate approves tax as U.S. opens digital levy probe
RE
09:00aDelta CEO sees 'marginal benefit' as competitors grapple with Boeing MAX grou..
RE
08:03aBOEING : Qatar Airways and GE sign groundbreaking agreements; Signing ceremony h..
AQ
07:12aDELTA AIR LINES : Travel demand pushes ticket prices, profits, higher at Delta
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 99 160 M
EBIT 2019 11 440 M
Net income 2019 9 412 M
Debt 2019 6 092 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 425  $
Last Close Price 352  $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.49%198 215
AIRBUS SE49.88%110 096
DASSAULT AVIATION-1.98%11 093
EMBRAER-10.56%3 793
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 544
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.28%3 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About