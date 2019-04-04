Boeing : ANA Takes Delivery of Airline's First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Charleston, S.C., April 4, 2019 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] delivered the first of three 787-10 airplanes to ANA (All Nippon Airways), the original launch customer of the 787 Dreamliner. With this milestone delivery, ANA becomes the first airline in Asia to operate the entire Dreamliner family.

As a stretch of the popular 787-9, the 787-10 carries a total of 330 seats in a standard two-class configuration, adding about 40 more passengers, while setting new benchmarks for fuel efficiency and operating economics with 25 percent better fuel per seat.

'Over the past several years, the Boeing 787 has formed the backbone of our world-class fleet and today we are excited to introduce the latest member of the Dreamliner family, the 787-10,' said Shinya Katanozaka, President and CEO of ANA HOLDINGS Inc. 'The added capacity of the 787-10 provides our passengers with the most innovative and memorable flying experience, while also delivering the lowest operating cost per seat and tremendous efficiency overall.'

The market-leading fuel efficiency of the 787 has enabled ANA and more than 50 other airlines to open at least 210 new non-stop routes around the world. With over 800 Dreamliners in service around the world, the 787 has helped airlines save 35 billion pounds of fuel since its launch in 2011.

This delivery marks the 67th Dreamliner to join ANA's fleet of 36 787-8s and 30 787-9s, the largest 787 fleet in the world. The SKYTRAX rated five-star airline plans to operate the new super-efficient 787-10 on its popular Tokyo-Singapore route.

'ANA is one of the most respected and globally-renowned airlines in the industry, and we are honored to partner with them on yet another 787 milestone. We continue to support them as they move forward with their plan to operate one of the youngest, and most efficient widebody fleets in the world, which now includes the entire 787 family and will soon include the new 777X,' said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company.

In addition to being the launch customer for the 787, ANA was one of the first airlines in Asia to sign up for the 787 Landing Gear Exchange program. The program provides customers with reliable, Boeing-certified landing gear exchanges when and where they are needed, greatly reducing maintenance time and returning airplanes to service in a timely manner.

Like its sister variants, the 787-10 is built with strong, lightweight composites and is equipped with advanced systems and a suite of innovative cabin features including the largest windows of any jet, soothing LED lighting and comfortable cabin air that is cleaner and more humid.

