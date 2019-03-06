Log in
Boeing : Acquires ForeFlight

03/06/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of ForeFlight, a provider of mobile and web-based aviation applications.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Boeing said they won't affect the company's financial guidance or its commitment to returning approximately 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

ForeFlight's mobile app for pilots offers flight planning, aviation weather, maps and charts, the company said.

"We are excited to build on ForeFlight's tremendous success in personal, business and defense aviation so we can provide next-generation, integrated tools to our aviation customers today," said Ken Sain, Boeing vice president of Digital Solutions and Analytics.

ForeFlight has headquarters in Houston and has about 180 employees.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 19,42
P/E ratio 2020 17,18
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 243 B
