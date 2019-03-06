Boeing : Acquires ForeFlight

By Stephen Nakrosis



Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of ForeFlight, a provider of mobile and web-based aviation applications.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Boeing said they won't affect the company's financial guidance or its commitment to returning approximately 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

ForeFlight's mobile app for pilots offers flight planning, aviation weather, maps and charts, the company said.

"We are excited to build on ForeFlight's tremendous success in personal, business and defense aviation so we can provide next-generation, integrated tools to our aviation customers today," said Ken Sain, Boeing vice president of Digital Solutions and Analytics.

ForeFlight has headquarters in Houston and has about 180 employees.

