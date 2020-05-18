Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

Boeing : Air Force Academy cadets build satellite for latest X-37B mission

05/18/2020 | 10:16am EDT
Air Force Academy cadets build satellite for latest X-37B mission FalconSAT-8 satellite will deploy on sixth X-37B mission. May 16, 2020 in Space, Innovation

For the sixth time since 2010, the Boeing-built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has returned to orbit. The X-37B space vehicle began its latest mission on May 16, 2020, when it launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

The autonomous and reusable X-37B will perform experiments in low-Earth orbit while testing and integrating new reusable space vehicle technologies. This sixth mission will also carry unique experiments for NASA, the Naval Research Laboratory and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Cadets from the Air Force Academy Astronautics Department, with assistance from Boeing, designed and built FalconSAT-8, a small satellite that will be deployed from the X-37B to test advanced propulsion technologies and collect important data for the Department of Defense. The U.S. Air Force Academy is the only undergraduate institution in the world where students help design, build, test, launch and operate small satellites.

Originally designed to fly 270 days per mission, the X-37B has set progressive records for time on orbit during each of its five previous missions. Most recently, it flew for 780 days before returning to Earth in October 2019.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:15:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 367 M
EBIT 2020 -969 M
Net income 2020 -1 443 M
Debt 2020 33 635 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 -45,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 67 719 M
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 192,48 $
Last Close Price 120,00 $
Spread / Highest target 267%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-63.16%67 719
AIRBUS SE-62.21%41 747
DASSAULT AVIATION-42.74%6 028
TEXTRON-45.74%5 505
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.1.95%4 222
AVICOPTER PLC-1.40%3 682
