Boeing : Air New Zealand Selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for Future Growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Air New Zealand today announced the airline plans to add the largest 787 Dreamliner model to its world-class fleet with a commitment to buy eight 787-10 airplanes valued at $2.7 billion at list prices. The carrier, known for its global network and long-range operations, says the 787-10 complements its current 787-9 and 777 fleet by offering more seats and greater efficiency to grow its business.

"This is a hugely important decision for our airline. With the 787-10 offering around 15 percent more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow," said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon. "The 787-10 is longer and even more fuel efficient. However, the game changer for us has been that by working closely with Boeing, we've ensured the 787-10 will meet our network needs, including the ability to fly missions similar to our current 777-200 fleet."

The 787-10 is the largest member of the super-efficient and passenger-pleasing Dreamliner family. At 224 feet long (68 meters), the 787-10 can serve up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration, about 40 more than the 787-9 airplane. Powered by a suite of new technologies and a revolutionary design, the 787-10 set a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics when it entered commercial service last year. The airplane allows operators to achieve 25 percent better fuel efficiency per seat compared to the previous airplanes.

"Air New Zealand is one of the world's leading long-haul carriers that has built an amazing network to connect the South Pacific with Asia and the Americas. We are honored that Air New Zealand has chosen to grow its future with the 787-10, the most efficient widebody airplane flying the skies today," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "With the 777 and now the 787-9 and 787-10, Air New Zealand will have an incredible widebody family to serve its passengers and grow its international network in the years ahead."

Air New Zealand was a global launch customer for the 787-9 and today operates 13 of the Dreamliner variant. With another 787-9 on the way and the 787-10 airplanes in the future, the airline's Dreamliner fleet will grow to 22. Air New Zealand's widebody fleet also includes seven 777-300ERs and eight 777-200ERs, which it is progressively replacing with the aircraft order announced today.

As part of its efforts to maintain an efficient and reliable fleet, Air New Zealand utilizes a number of Boeing Global Services solutions, including Airplane Health Management. This digital solution applies analytics to real-time airplane data, providing maintenance data and decision support tools that enable aircraft maintenance teams to increase operational efficiency.

Contact:

Kevin Yoo

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Communications

+1 206-766-2906

kevin.k.yoo@boeing.com

SOURCE Boeing