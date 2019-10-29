Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Air Premia Announces Commitment for Five Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:14pm EDT

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Premia today announced the Korean startup airline plans to buy five 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes, following an agreement to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corporation earlier this year. Air Premia, which plans to launch operations in 2020 is poised to become South Korea's second Dreamliner operator.

The commitment, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices, will be reflected on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website when it is finalized.

"This is an exciting decision for Air Premia as we look to deliver a world-class experience to our customers, while also operating the most fuel efficient fleet," said Peter Sim, CEO of Air Premia. "With the 787-9's superior fuel efficiency and range capabilities, this investment fits perfectly with our unique business model and will position Air Premia for sustainable long-term growth."  

The 787-9 is a super-efficient widebody airplane that can fly 296 passengers in a standard configuration with a published range of 7,530 nautical miles (13,950 km). The Dreamliner model, powered by a revolutionary design and advanced engines, enables  airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to previous airplanes. The combination of unrivaled fuel efficiency and long range capabilities of the 787-9 has helped airlines save more than 40 billion pounds of fuel and open more than 235 non-stop routes.

"We are honored to welcome Air Premia as Boeing's newest customer. As new entrants in Asia continue to launch innovative business models and strategies for growth, we are excited that Air Premia have selected the 787-9 Dreamliner to power their future fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "The super-efficient 787-9 is a perfect fit for this new hybrid airline. The market-leading economics and capabilities of the Dreamliner will enable Air Premia to offer the best-in-class service to its customers at competitive fares."  

With its base at Seoul Incheon International Airport, Air Premia announced its plan to launch operations in September 2020. The carrier will initially operate regionally in Asia before expanding its network to Los Angeles and San Jose by 2021.

Contacts:
Caroline Yoon
Manager
Air Premia Inc.
+82 10-6292-9074
crln.yoon@airpremia.com

Kevin Yoo
Regional Director
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Communications
+1 206-766-2906
kevin.k.yoo@boeing.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-premia-announces-commitment-for-five-boeing-787-dreamliner-jets-300947799.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10/29BOEING : Air Premia Announces Commitment for Five Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jets
PR
10/29BOEING : Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes--2nd Update
DJ
10/29BOEING : EFE News Briefs for Tuesday, Oct. 29 (End of the Day)
AQ
10/29Industrials Up on Deal Speculation -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/29BOEING : chief tells Congress errors were made with 737 MAX 8
AQ
10/29BOEING : Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes--Update
DJ
10/29BOEING : Senators Confront Boeing CEO on Response to 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
10/29BOEING : Senators grill Boeing CEO over plane involved in 2 crashes
AQ
10/29AIRBUS : Pulls Far Ahead of Boeing in New Jet Orders, Deliveries
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group