Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
  Report  
Boeing : Airbus Will Stop Building A380 Superjumbo Jet

02/14/2019 | 02:59am EST

By WSJ City

Airbus pulled the plug on its A380 superjumbo jet even as it reported a record profit and said it would increase production to take advantage of a boom in global air travel and keep pace with rival Boeing.

KEY FACTS

--- Airbus said it would stop building the jet in 2021......

--- after Dubai-based Emirates Airline cut its A380 order by 39 planes.

--- The A380 never caught on, leading to its unusually quick demise.

--- In 2000, Airbus bet more than $10bn on building the 555-seat A380.

--- The aim: supplant Boeing's 747 jumbo jet, which first flew 50 years ago.

Why This Matters

The end of the A380 isn't a huge surprise. But it is an embarrassment for the European aerospace giant, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year. Boeing's more popular 747 jumbo jet has also fallen out of favour, but more gradually. The American company has signalled it could stop building the plane--which is now made mainly to haul cargo--around 2022.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.06% 410.84 Delayed Quote.27.82%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.03% 410.58 Delayed Quote.27.36%
