Boeing : Airlines to Consider Path to Resuming Boeing 737 MAX Flights

By Robert Wall

SEOUL-- Boeing Co. 737 MAX operators plan to meet late this month to discuss how to return the aircraft to the sky after two fatal crashes led to its global grounding.

Ethiopian Airlines, which suffered the loss of one of its jets, says it would be the last to fly them again.

The International Air Transport Association, the airline industry's largest trade body, has invited MAX operators for a second gathering on June 26 to address how to restore confidence in the plane among the public and airline employees, according to a letter sent to carriers. It would be the second such meeting in as many months.

The timing of when regulators would clear the plane to fly remains uncertain. IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said this week that it could be at least 10 to 12 weeks before the plane is cleared. The MAX fleet has been grounded over safety concerns since mid-March after the crash that month of the Ethiopian plane and a Lion Air jet last October.

Boeing has been working on a fix to an automated flight-control feature implicated in both accidents that claimed a combined 346 lives. The FAA, the plane's principal regulator, hasn't said when it would approve the fix. Some foreign regulators have pledged their own reviews.

Tewolde Gebremariam, chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, said in an interview that the carrier hasn't decided the fate of the MAX in its fleet. The airline will wait for all regulators to pass judgment on the aircraft and for all other carriers with grounded planes to return them to the sky before making a decision. "We will be the last one," he said.

Mr. Gebremariam, on the sidelines of IATA's annual meeting, said Ethiopian hasn't decided whether it will take more of the MAX planes it had ordered but that hadn't been delivered at the time the fleet was idled.

Mr. Gebremariam also voiced frustration about comments made by some U.S. officials that have raised questions about the judgment of the pilots during the fatal flights. "They acted perfectly," Mr. Gebremariam said of his crew's conduct.

Boeing has held a series of airline events over the past two weeks as it readies the design changes needed to get the MAX back in service, the plane maker's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said this week. Getting the public comfortable with flying on a MAX will take some effort, he said. "We have work to do to earn and re-earn the trust of the flying public," he said.

Mr. Gebremariam said the accident had affected the airlines' ties with Boeing. But, he added, as a carrier with mostly Boeing planes, "We have to maintain that relationship." A delay in the long-anticipated decision to buy Boeing 777X long-range jets reflects the airline's focus on dealing with the aftermath of the crash, not strained ties with the U.S. manufacturer, the airline boss said.

The MAX faces more scrutiny this month in the U.S., where House Transportation Committee leaders are preparing for a second hearing to delve into the safety of the aircraft. The hearing is slated for later this month to take testimony from pilots and flight attendants.

The House panel meeting comes even though the FAA and the Department of Transportation, which oversees air-safety regulation, have provided the committee only a few of the documents lawmakers have requested, according to congressional officials. Boeing said it has conducted in-person technical briefings for committee staff and voluntarily furnished them documents.

Andy Pasztor contributed to this article.

