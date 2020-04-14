Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/14 11:18:21 am
142.74 USD   -3.12%
11:15aBOEING : Loses Plane Orders as Coronavirus Hits Global Air Traffic
DJ
11:01aBOEING : Announces First-Quarter Deliveries
PR
10:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2020



Commercial Airplanes Programs



737

5


747


767

10


777

6


787

29


Total

50



Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New)

2


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14


C-40A


CH-47 Chinook (New)

9


CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1


F-15 Models


F/A-18 Models

5


KC-46 Tanker

5


P-8 Models

3


Commercial and Civil Satellites


Military Satellites



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)


Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)


Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)


Bradley Akubuiro media@boeing.com (Communications)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-first-quarter-deliveries-301039778.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:15aBOEING : Loses Plane Orders as Coronavirus Hits Global Air Traffic
DJ
11:01aBOEING : Announces First-Quarter Deliveries
PR
10:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
09:48aBOEING : F-15 Qatar Advanced Jet Completes Successful First Flight
PU
08:31aBOEING : to Release First-Quarter Results on April 29
PR
04/11DAVID CALHOUN : For CEO Of Boeing A Crisis Deepens -- WSJ
DJ
04/10BOEING : CEO Faces Deepening Coronavirus Crisis After Rocky Start
DJ
04/10KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips - KLM and Philips to set up a special freight ai..
AQ
04/09BOEING : Building a Core Capability for NASA
PU
04/09GLOBALDATA : Production cuts at Airbus show concerning state of commercial aviat..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group