Boeing : Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2020



Commercial Airplanes Programs



737 5

747 —

767 10

777 6

787 29

Total 50



Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New) 2

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14

C-40A —

CH-47 Chinook (New) 9

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1

F-15 Models —

F/A-18 Models 5

KC-46 Tanker 5

P-8 Models 3

Commercial and Civil Satellites —

Military Satellites —



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

