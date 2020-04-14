Boeing : Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.
Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
2020
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
5
747
—
767
10
777
6
787
29
Total
50
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
2
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
14
C-40A
—
CH-47 Chinook (New)
9
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
1
F-15 Models
—
F/A-18 Models
5
KC-46 Tanker
5
P-8 Models
3
Commercial and Civil Satellites
—
Military Satellites
—
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
