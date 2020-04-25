Boeing : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

As announced on March 23, 2020, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of meeting participants, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020, will be able to access the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BA2020 and entering the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or email previously received.

Record Date

February 27, 2020

Date and Time of Annual Meeting

April 27, 2020, 9:00 AM Central Time

Location

Virtual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders as of the close of business on February 27, 2020 will be able to access the Annual Meeting by entering the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or email previously received.

Voting by Proxy

Your vote is important. Please vote by internet, telephone or mail as soon as possible to ensure your vote is recorded promptly whether or not you plan to attend the virtual annual meeting.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person to a to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Beneficial Shareholders If you own shares through a broker, bank or other holder of record, you must instruct the holder of record how to vote your shares. In order to provide voting instructions to the holder of record of your shares, please refer to the materials forwarded by your broker, bank or other holder of record. Many brokers provide the option of voting by internet at www.proxyvote.com, or by calling 1-800-454-8683. You will need your 16-digit voting control number, which can be found on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, email or voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank or other holder of record. Proxies submitted by internet or telephone must be received by 10:59 p.m., Central Time, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker, bank, or other holder of record for instructions on how to revoke their proxies or change their vote.

Registered Shareholders If you own shares that are registered in your name, you may vote by proxy before the annual meeting by internet at www.proxyvote.com, by calling l-800-690-6903 or by signing and returning your proxy card. To vote by internet or telephone or at the virtual Annual Meeting, you will need your 16-digit voting control number, which can be found on your proxy card, email or notice of internet availability of proxy materials. Proxies submitted by internet or telephone must be received by 10:59 p.m., Central Time, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. If you return a signed proxy card but do not provide voting instructions for some or all of the matters to be voted on, your shares will be voted on all uninstructed matters in accordance with the recommendations of the Board.

The Boeing Company Voluntary Investment Plan Participants If you have an interest in Boeing stock through participation in VIP, you do not have actual ownership of the shares held in the VIP (the 'Plan Shares'). The Plan Shares are registered in the name of the trustee. As a VIP participant, you have been allocated interests in the Plan Shares and may instruct the trustee how to vote those interests by submitting a proxy at www.proxyvote.com, by calling 1-800-690-6903, or by signing and returning your proxy card. To vote by internet or telephone, you will need your 16-digit voting control number, which can be found in the box next to the arrow on your proxy card, email or notice of internet availability of proxy materials. However, you may not vote Plan Shares at the annual meeting. The number of shares of Boeing stock shown on your proxy card includes all shares registered in your name and all Plan Shares in which you have an interest. In order to allow sufficient time for the trustee to tabulate the vote of the Plan Shares, your proxy instructions must be received no later than 10:59 p.m., Central Time, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. If you do not submit voting instructions before the deadline, the trustee will vote your Plan Shares in the same manner and proportion as the Plan Shares with respect to which voting instructions have been received before the deadline, unless contrary to applicable law. If you return a signed proxy card that covers Plan Shares but do not provide voting instructions for some or all of the matters to be voted on, your shares will be voted on all uninstructed matters in accordance with the recommendations of the Board.

Electronic Delivery of Future Meeting Materials

Beneficial Shareholders Many brokers and banks offer electronic delivery of proxy materials to their clients. For additional information, please contact your broker or bank.

Registered Shareholders. To save resources and reduce Boeing's printing and mailing costs, you can elect to receive future proxy materials and other shareholder communications electronically at www.computershare.com/investor.

