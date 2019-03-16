Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Argentina closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX flights- state news agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has temporarily closed its airspace to flights using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, following similar measures taken by other countries in the region after two fatal crashes involving the plane, the state-run news agency said on Saturday.

The decision comes after the crash as week ago of a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines that killed 157 people. Five months earlier, a Lion Air flight using the same model also crashed shortly after take off, killing 189 people.

Telam, the state-run news agency, said the government's resolution will be published on Monday. The National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

ANAC "has proposed to temporarily ground and even prevent flights in Argentine territory of all types of aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 Max 9 immediately and until the investigation into the most recent accident concludes with justification for lifting the measure," the government's resolution said, according to Telam.

On Wednesday, the governments of Mexico, Panama and Colombia suspended the operations of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:34pEXCLUSIVE : High speed, then a failed climb for doomed Ethiopia flight
RE
10:33pBOEING : Argentina closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX flights- state news agency
RE
06:28pBOEING : Investigators Begin Studying Ethiopian Jet's Voice Recorder
AQ
04:49pBOEING : Ethiopia crash probe advances with voice download, fresh details
RE
03:21pBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
01:05pTake Five - Shall we try again? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
12:19pBOEING : 5 things to know about Boeing's problems over new airplane
AQ
12:01pETHIOPIA : France Chosen for Black-Box Analysis Because of Proximity
DJ
11:37aBOEING : FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after two deadly 737 Max 8 crashe..
AQ
11:36aBOEING : Investigators start studying Ethiopia jet cockpit recorder
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.75%214 124
AIRBUS SE40.16%103 459
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 281
TEXTRON12.59%12 109
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.80%4 126
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.05%3 938
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.