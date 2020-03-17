Log in
Boeing : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

03/17/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said it was seeking at least $60 billion to aid the U.S. aerospace industry as the plane maker, its suppliers and airline customers face fallout from the growing coronavirus crisis.

The Chicago-based giant said late Tuesday it was asking for support from private and public sources to aid it and the broader aerospace manufacturing sector. Boeing said the liquidity would include loan guarantees.

"Funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, because much of any liquidity support to Boeing will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain," the company said.

Boeing has been in touch with Trump administration and Congressional officials over financial assistance, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. U.S. airlines are separately seeking about $50 billion in government aid as air-travel plummets and carriers slash schedules.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed support for Boeing, saying at a press conference: "We have to protect Boeing."

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 89 375 M
EBIT 2020 5 163 M
Net income 2020 3 633 M
Debt 2020 29 271 M
Yield 2020 6,34%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 70 043 M
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.75%73 129
AIRBUS SE-47.12%60 266
DASSAULT AVIATION-42.91%6 197
TEXTRON-34.71%6 124
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-5.26%3 979
AVICOPTER PLC-10.71%3 480
