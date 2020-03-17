Boeing : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said it was seeking at least $60 billion to aid the U.S. aerospace industry as the plane maker, its suppliers and airline customers face fallout from the growing coronavirus crisis.

The Chicago-based giant said late Tuesday it was asking for support from private and public sources to aid it and the broader aerospace manufacturing sector. Boeing said the liquidity would include loan guarantees.

"Funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, because much of any liquidity support to Boeing will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain," the company said.

Boeing has been in touch with Trump administration and Congressional officials over financial assistance, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. U.S. airlines are separately seeking about $50 billion in government aid as air-travel plummets and carriers slash schedules.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed support for Boeing, saying at a press conference: "We have to protect Boeing."

