Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Assists with COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 10:08pm GMT

CHICAGO, March 27, 2020-Boeing continues to support our communities and the heroic healthcare professionals working tirelessly to stop the COVID-19 virus. We're taking additional steps to support COVID-19 recovery and relief efforts. These include:

  • Boeing will begin using its 3D printing capabilities at several facilities across the United States to manufacture face shields to help protect those who are on the front lines of fighting the virus. Our initial production goal is to produce thousands of face shields per week followed by subsequent production increases. Boeing has additive manufacturing machines in St. Louis, Missouri; El Segundo, California; Mesa, Arizona; Huntsville, Alabama and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that will be used for this initial response, as long as those facilities remain in operation, consistent with federal, state and local health orders and the health and safety of Boeing employees.
  • We have also offered the use of our Dreamlifter, one of the largest cargo carriers in the world, to help transport critical and urgently needed supplies to healthcare professionals. We're coordinating closely with government officials on how best to provide our support.
  • To date, Boeing has donated tens of thousands of masks, gloves and other equipment to hospitals in need. We're also analyzing several other ways we can use our engineering, manufacturing and logistics expertise to help the cause.


Contact

Boeing Communications

media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 22:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:08pBOEING : Assists with COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Efforts
PU
06:04pBOEING : to Emerge as Big Stimulus Winner
DJ
05:03pS&P GLOBAL : Rolls-Royce PLC 'BBB-' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Due T..
AQ
01:49pSOLVAY : and Boeing are making composite aircraft parts more accessible than eve..
AQ
12:04pSafran Trades Down After It Scraps Dividend, Withdraws Guidance
DJ
03/26BOEING : D.C. Circuit Affirms Forum Non Conveniens Dismissal Of Multidistrict Cl..
AQ
03/26BOEING : Congress Set to Curb Buybacks Of Shares
DJ
03/26BOEING : plans to restart 737 Max creation in May
AQ
03/26BOEING : Statement on Passage of CARES Act
PU
03/25Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82 657 M
EBIT 2020 4 679 M
Net income 2020 1 981 M
Debt 2020 31 828 M
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 91 405 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 213,24  $
Last Close Price 162,00  $
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-51.27%101 871
AIRBUS SE-44.60%62 360
DASSAULT AVIATION-32.52%7 234
TEXTRON-41.64%6 654
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.14%3 663
AVICOPTER PLC-14.21%3 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group