Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Boeing : Australia suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

03/12/2019 | 04:23am EDT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's civil aviation safety authority suspended Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from Australia, following fatal crashes involving the U.S. planemaker's latest model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

"This is a temporary suspension while we wait for more information to review the safety risks of continued operations of the Boeing 737 MAX to and from Australia," Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority CEO Shane Carmody said in a statement.

During the past two days, Singapore, Indonesia and China have grounded their Boeing 737 Max fleets. Australia's move only affects Singapore Airlines Ltd's Silk Air and Fiji Airways, as no Australian carriers currently use the model.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.33% 400.01 Delayed Quote.31.02%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. -0.31% 9.71 End-of-day quote.2.97%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%97 271
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 503
TEXTRON11.11%11 950
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 141
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 952
