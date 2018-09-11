Log in
News Summary

Boeing : Awarded $2.9 Billion for Fourth KC-46A Tanker Production Lot

09/11/2018 | 12:02am CEST

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 10, 2018 - The U.S. Air Force today awarded Boeing [NYSE: BA] a $2.9 billion contract for 18 KC-46A tanker aircraft, spares, support equipment, spare engines and wing air refueling pod kits. With this fourth production lot, Boeing now is on contract for 52 KC-46 tankers.

Boeing received its first two production lots, for 7 and 12 aircraft, in August 2016. The third lot, for 15 aircraft, was awarded in January 2017.

'We're excited to partner with the Air Force on an aircraft that will provide its fleet unmatched capabilities and versatility,' said Mike Gibbons, Boeing KC-46A tanker vice president and program manager. 'This is another big milestone for the team and we look forward to delivering this next-generation, multi-role tanker for years to come.'

Boeing plans to build 179 of the 767-based refueling aircraft for the Air Force to replace its legacy tanker fleet. Tanker deliveries are expected to begin later this year.

Boeing received an initial contract in 2011 to design and develop the Air Force's newest tanker aircraft. The KC-46A is a multirole tanker that can refuel all allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures and can carry passengers, cargo and patients.

Boeing is assembling KC-46 aircraft at its Everett, Wash., facility.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be 'forward-looking' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future plans, business prospects, financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by federal securities laws. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effect of economic conditions in the United States and globally, general industry conditions as they may impact us or our customers, and our reliance on our commercial customers, our U.S. government customers, our suppliers and the worldwide market, as well as the other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

Contact:

Charles Ramey
KC-46 Tanker Program
Mobile: +1 206-851-4147
charles.b.ramey@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:01:01 UTC
