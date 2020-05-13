Log in
Boeing : Awarded $3.1 Billion in U.S. Navy Contracts for Cruise Missile Systems

05/13/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 13, 2020 - The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing [NYSE: BA] a combined $3.1 billion in contracts for Harpoon and Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM ER) weapon systems in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

'We are pleased to continue our long legacy of partnering with the Navy to build weapons that defend America and its international partners,' said Cindy Gruensfelder, vice president, Boeing Weapons. 'These awards will not only extend production of the Harpoon program through 2026, they will also restart the production line for SLAM ER and ensure deliveries through 2028.'

Boeing last delivered the SLAM ER weapon system in 2008. In October 2019, Boeing began construction on a new 35,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to support increased production for the Harpoon and SLAM ER programs. Construction is expected to be complete in 2021.

# # #

Contact

Sarah Reed
Defense, Space & Security Communications
+1 314-810-6274
sarah.e.reed@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 21:24:02 UTC
