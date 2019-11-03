Boeing : Before 737 MAX Returns to Service, Airlines Plan to Show It Is Safe

By Andy Pasztor and Alison Sider

Airlines aren't leaving it to Boeing Co. and the Federal Aviation Administration to reassure travelers the 737 MAX will be safe to fly. They are devising plans to conduct their own demonstration flights with senior company officials on board to amplify that message.

As regulators consider allowing the jetliners to resume service, eight months after they were grounded world-wide following two deadly accidents, U.S. airlines intend to put the MAX back in the air initially without passengers.

The plans by all three domestic MAX operators partly reflect concerns by airline officials about the need to shore up pilot and passenger confidence in the MAX fleet, according to government and industry officials familiar with the matter.

The airlines don't intend to duplicate the months of intense analysis and flight testing the FAA has conducted in conjunction with foreign regulators, these officials said. Rather, the flights are designed as part of a broader public-relations drive to show that the industry is going to extra lengths to highlight its commitment to safely phase the planes back into schedules.

Airlines typically test-fly individual aircraft briefly after major modifications or repairs. But this time, the carriers are looking at repeated trips without ticket holders in the seats so they can publicly vouch that all systems are working properly, including an automated flight-control feature called MCAS that led to the fatal accidents.

Boeing has said that it is hoping that regulators will sign off on a package of software fixes and approve new pilot-training plans in coming weeks, which means the formal order to unground the plane could be issued before the end of the year.

"We look forward to supporting our airline customers, their pilots and flight attendants as the MAX returns to commercial service," a Boeing spokesman said. "Restoring the trust of the traveling public in the safety of the 737 MAX once it's recertified is our top priority."

A month or more could pass between when regulators clear the plane to fly and when airlines are ready for passengers to board again. Each plane could require some 100 hours of maintenance, according to a veteran airline official involved in the planning. In addition, pilots will need to go through some additional training, though the FAA at this point isn't expected to require extra sessions in ground simulators.

Airlines want to take advantage of that time to get people used to seeing the MAX in the air, and plan to begin some flights once the first pilots have completed training.

"It's really important for our customers to see the plane is flying again," said Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for American Airlines Group Inc. Top executives, members of the media and potentially corporate clients will likely board some of these early flights.

A Southwest Airlines Co. spokeswoman said the airline will operate hundreds of "readiness flights" before returning the MAX to regularly scheduled service. United Airlines Holdings Inc. will also conduct flights on its 14 MAX aircraft before they begin carrying paying customers, a spokesman said.

American and United have cleared the MAX from their schedules until January, while Southwest has no plans to fly the plane again until February. Executives have acknowledged those dates could still slip depending on the timing of regulatory approval.

European aviation regulators have opted to conduct a batch of separate and more-detailed test flights, in addition to those slated by the FAA, to convince themselves that final software fixes related to MCAS are acceptable. Those tests are likely to delay return of the MAX at airports across the Atlantic by at least several weeks.

Whether travelers will be willing to board a MAX is a question that is becoming more pressing as the prospect of the plane's return approaches. Some surveys have shown heightened levels of concern about the plane's safety,

Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines Ltd. said its research found 59% of Canadian fliers aren't comfortable flying on Boeing's 737 MAX. A spokeswoman for the company said WestJet plans to be transparent with passengers about which aircraft they are flying on and whether it is a MAX. "When the time comes, we are committed to doing all we can to provide comfort that these aircraft are as safe as any aircraft that we fly," the spokeswoman said.

But Southwest executives have said passengers might not be so reticent. The carrier has been surveying its customers and conducting focus groups on how to best restore confidence in the plane, executives have said. Southwest President Tom Nealon said a tiny percentage of customers -- less than 1% -- check what kind of plane their flight will be on, despite the onslaught of MAX-related news in recent months. And the company hasn't seen evidence that customers are trying to avoid MAX flights scheduled in February and later, he said.

"It is a supermajority who are saying 'This is not that big of an issue for me; I'm not going to change my flying behavior,' " Mr. Nealon told analysts and reporters on an earnings call last month.

In another move intended to boost public confidence in the airliners, U.S. regulators have been asking pilot unions to make public statements and otherwise show support for returning the MAX to commercial service in coming months, some of the people familiar with the matter said.

But some pilot-union leaders have said publicly that they are withholding endorsements of the MAX's return to service until they have a chance to fully review proposed fixes.

--Kim Mackrael contributed to this article.