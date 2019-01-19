Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Boeing : Bell Boeing awarded $144 million for V-22 support

01/19/2019 | 01:19am EST

Contract adds support for U.S. Navy CMV-22B variant to existing U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps customers

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2019 - The Bell Boeing Joint Program Office has been awarded an estimated $143,863,184 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform. This is an 11-month base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania for V-22 aircraft belonging to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

'As one of the most in-demand assets for the U.S. military, the V-22 needs a support team that understands the technical aspects of the aircraft as well as customers' operational needs,' said Pat Walsh, retired Admiral and Boeing vice president for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Services. 'Bell Boeing is excited to bring our OEM expertise to the V-22 fleet and deliver solutions that help ensure the aircraft are ready for any mission.'

In July, Bell Boeing received a $4 billion contract that included the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy; 14 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps; and one CV-22B for the Air Force.

Under this performance-based logistics (PBL) contract, which expands on work done since 2008 and now adds support for the Navy's CMV-22B variant, Bell Boeing will focus on improving aircraft maintainability and mission readiness for the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps V-22 fleets. The team's responsibilities include site activation, maintenance planning, training and trainer support, support equipment, and dedicated field personnel for all V-22 squadrons around the globe. Bell Boeing incorporates data analytics into maintenance efforts, yielding innovative approaches such as predictive and condition-based maintenance to improve aircraft availability and readiness.

'The Bell Boeing team is dedicated to providing the safest and most reliable aircraft to the warfighter,' said Chris Gehler, Bell Vice President for the V-22 Program. 'We will continue to produce innovative solutions and deliver technical expertise, training, and maintenance to enhance readiness.'

Operating as one of Boeing's three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area. For more information, visit www.boeing.com/services.

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

CONTACT

Jessica Carlton
Communications
Office: +1 256-937-5692
Mobile: +1 256-603-7137
jessica.m.carlton@boeing.com

Felicia Carpenito
Bell
Office: +1 817-280-3936
Mobile: +1 817-235-1542
fcarpenito@bellflight.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 06:18:09 UTC
