Boeing : Bermuda prohibits Boeing 737 MAX from its airspace
03/12/2019 | 07:25pm EDT
HAMILTON (Reuters) - Bermuda has prohibited Boeing's 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 aircraft from its airspace until further notice following Sunday's deadly plane crash in Ethiopia, the British overseas territory's aviation authority said on Tuesday.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and numerous countries including Britain, China, Australia, Germany, France and Singapore have grounded the aircraft.
