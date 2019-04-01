Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

As recently as early March, the FAA and Boeing were still arguing over how much training pilots should receive in the new system, according to people briefed on the talks. The FAA ultimately prevailed in its insistence that pilots receive interactive training on laptops and other devices.

A day after the Ethiopian crash, Boeing publicly announced the final details of its planned software update that went beyond what many industry officials familiar with the discussions had anticipated.

On March 12, the following day, Boeing and FAA experts flew the initial flight to test the redesigned flight controls.

The changes to the stall-prevention system that automatically pushes down a plane's nose and can override manual pilot commands, mark a major shift from how Boeing originally designed the feature in the aircraft. The goal of the fix now is to make the system, known as MCAS, less powerful, more controllable by pilots and unable to misfire if it receives incorrect data from a sensor. Earlier proposals envisioned far fewer changes, according to one person briefed on the process.

In the wake of the Ethiopian crash, Boeing accelerated work on the update given the added urgency, according to two senior industry officials briefed on the plane maker's response. Boeing assured customers, one of the officials said, the company is throwing "every possible resource" at fixing the MAX.

A Boeing official who outlined the timetable to reporters last week said the Ethiopian accident didn't figure into the schedule for creating, testing and rolling out the fix.

He said that engineers, working with regulators and suppliers, were careful not to rush the fix through rounds of deployment, testing and tweaking before more testing as the changes evolved. "As we got into it, we realized that there were other ways that we could make the system even more robust than the initial changes we had in mind," he said. "It took until now because we wanted to get it right."

--Doug Cameron and Bradley Olson contributed to this article.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com, Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.65% 391.54 Delayed Quote.18.27%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:35pBoeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
RE
08:35pBoeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
RE
08:32pBOEING : Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved -2-
DJ
08:32pBOEING : Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved Haltingly to Make 737 MAX Fixe..
DJ
11:58aETHIOPIAN CRASH COULD BE LARGEST NON : Willis Re
RE
10:39aEasyJet summer clouded by Brexit and economic weakness
RE
10:32aEasyJet summer clouded by Brexit and economic weakness
RE
07:34aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines to give preliminary report on Boeing crash
AQ
06:02aIcelandair Rents Boeing Planes to Fill Gaps Left by MAX Grounding
DJ
05:33aSAUDI BAN ON BOEING MAX FLIGHTS TO C : minister
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
P/E ratio 2020 15,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)18.27%215 305
AIRBUS SE40.42%102 673
DASSAULT AVIATION8.68%12 260
TEXTRON10.15%11 847
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 312
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.13%4 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About