Boeing : Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved -2

As recently as early March, the FAA and Boeing were still arguing over how much training pilots should receive in the new system, according to people briefed on the talks. The FAA ultimately prevailed in its insistence that pilots receive interactive training on laptops and other devices.

A day after the Ethiopian crash, Boeing publicly announced the final details of its planned software update that went beyond what many industry officials familiar with the discussions had anticipated.

On March 12, the following day, Boeing and FAA experts flew the initial flight to test the redesigned flight controls.

The changes to the stall-prevention system that automatically pushes down a plane's nose and can override manual pilot commands, mark a major shift from how Boeing originally designed the feature in the aircraft. The goal of the fix now is to make the system, known as MCAS, less powerful, more controllable by pilots and unable to misfire if it receives incorrect data from a sensor. Earlier proposals envisioned far fewer changes, according to one person briefed on the process.

In the wake of the Ethiopian crash, Boeing accelerated work on the update given the added urgency, according to two senior industry officials briefed on the plane maker's response. Boeing assured customers, one of the officials said, the company is throwing "every possible resource" at fixing the MAX.

A Boeing official who outlined the timetable to reporters last week said the Ethiopian accident didn't figure into the schedule for creating, testing and rolling out the fix.

He said that engineers, working with regulators and suppliers, were careful not to rush the fix through rounds of deployment, testing and tweaking before more testing as the changes evolved. "As we got into it, we realized that there were other ways that we could make the system even more robust than the initial changes we had in mind," he said. "It took until now because we wanted to get it right."

