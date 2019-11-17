Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

Boeing :, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Announce Order for Two 787-9 Dreamliner Jets

11/17/2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Biman) announced today at the 2019 Dubai Airshow that the carrier is expanding its 787 Dreamliner fleet with two additional airplanes valued at $585 million at list prices.

The purchase – recorded in October as an unidentified order on Boeing's website – complements Biman's fleet of 787-8 jets with the larger and longer-range 787-9 variant. The national flag carrier of Bangladesh says the addition of the 787-9 will help modernize its fleet and expand its international network.

"One of our key priorities is to have a modern fleet with technologically-advanced airplanes that will enable us to expand our international reach," said Air Marshal Muhammad Enamul Bari, Former Chief of Air Staff, Chairman Board of Directors, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. "While we have a good domestic network, we plan to extend our international network to include more destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The 787 with its technological superiority, excellent operational performance and passenger experience will enable us to achieve that goal," he added.

The 787-9 is part of a three-member family that offers long range and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market. For Biman Bangladesh, the 787-9 can carry 298 passengers in a standard three-class configuration and fly up to 7,530 nautical miles (13,950 kms) while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25 percent compared to older airplanes.

"Biman Bangladesh is showing us the powerful potential of the Dreamliner family. Just last month, the airline launched a new non-stop flight from its hub in Dhaka to Medina, Saudi Arabia. It's a great example of the 787-8 serving as a 'market opener.' And now, Biman adds the 787-9 which brings more seats, more range and more cargo-carry capability for the routes that need it. The two will form a profitable network solution for Biman," said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Boeing also provides services that help Biman operate more efficiently. As part of a multiyear agreement, the airline's pilots this year began using the Jeppesen Flite Deck Pro X electronic flight bag (EFB) platform to access mobile charts and navigational information, increasing their situational awareness on the ground and in the air.

Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has enabled the opening of more than 250 new point-to-point routes and saved more than 45 billion pounds of fuel. Designed with the passenger in mind, the 787 family delivers an unparalleled experience with the largest windows of any commercial jet, large overhead bins with room for everyone's bag, comfortable cabin air that is cleaner and more humid and includes soothing LED lighting.

About Boeing:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contact:
Paul Bergman
Boeing Communications
paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com
Mobile: +1 206-724-7292

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-biman-bangladesh-airlines-announce-order-for-two-787-9-dreamliner-jets-300959600.html

SOURCE Boeing


