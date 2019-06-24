Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

Boeing : Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

06/24/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of two dollars and five and one-half cents ($2.055) per share.

The dividend is payable Sept. 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 9, 2019.

Contact

Communications: (312) 544-2002
Investor Relations: (312) 544-2140

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-board-approves-quarterly-dividend-300873871.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
