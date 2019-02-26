Boeing : Board Looks to Add Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

By Micah Maidenberg

Boeing Co.'s board has nominated Nikki Haley, President Trump's first ambassador to the United Nations, to serve as a director.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant said Tuesday the former ambassador will stand for election to its board at an annual shareholder meeting April 29.

Ms. Haley left her role as the country's top diplomat at the U.N. last year, a position that made her one of the most-visible members of the Trump administration's foreign policy team.

Ms. Haley, 47 years old, also served as the governor of South Carolina and as a member of the house of representatives in South Carolina, where Boeing has a major manufacturing facility. She has been a regular attendee of international airshows in Farnborough, England, and Paris over the years.

"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world," Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in prepared remarks.

In 2017, when she was still governor, Ms. Haley voiced her opposition to a union-organizing drive at Boeing plant in South Carolina, an effort the company also fought.

Boeing lists 13 members of its board on its website, including three women. A spokesman declined to comment on whether Ms. Haley would replace an existing board member or if the board would expand, saying the company will provide an update when it files its proxy statement.

The board currently has one person of color as a director: Ronald Williams, the former CEO at Aetna Inc., who is black. Ms. Haley would potentially add another, as she is of Indian descent.

Boeing's board includes several directors with significant government experience, including Kenneth Duberstein, who served as chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan; Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr., who served in a range of military positions; and Caroline Kennedy, the former U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Separately, Boeing said Brazil's Embraer SA shareholders approved its twin joint ventures with the U.S. company. Boeing plans to pay $4.2 billion for an 80% stake in Embraer's commercial jetliner unit and take a minority position in a partnership focused on the KC-390 military airlifter.

The proposed deal requires regulatory approval, and is expected to close by the end of the year.

--Doug Cameron contributed to this article.