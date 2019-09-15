Boeing : Board to Weigh Engineering, Safety Changes Following 737 MAX Crashes

By Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co.'s board is expected to consider revamping the aerospace giant's engineering department as among the first tangible internal changes following two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX airliner, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Chicago-based plane maker's board is expected to weigh the changes this week, the person said.

The reorganization would involve changing the organizational chart for top engineers assigned to various airplane-development programs.

Instead of reporting to airplane program managers, top engineers would report to the chief engineer of Boeing's commercial-airplane division, this person said.

The aim is to de-emphasize program-level schedules and budgets in engineers' decisions, this person said.

The board committee's report isn't expected to specifically address the two accidents.

Boeing started developing the MAX in 2011 amid intense competition with rival Airbus SE.

Company officials have said the airplane's development and certification were part of a methodical, six-year process similar to how it created previous airplanes.

Boeing set up the four-person board committee in April to examine its design process on the MAX as well as current and future aircraft programs and the broader certification process.

Key findings of the report to be considered by Boeing's board were reported Sunday by the New York Times.

Boeing's board is also considering launching a companywide safety group that will report to senior executives, as well as creating a committee of its own members to weigh such issues, the person familiar with the matter said.

Re-examining how Boeing designs cockpits is also expected to be considered by board members, this person said.

The goal is to address the crop of future pilots emerging around the world that may have less experience or training amid surging demand for passenger and cargo air travel.

Pilot training and experience have been among the focal points for plane manufacturers, aviation regulators and accident investigators following the two 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing designed a MAX flight-control system known as MCAS to rely on pilots as the backstop should it misfire during flight.

But in both MAX crashes -- a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last October and an Ethiopian Airlines crash in Ethiopia in March -- the pilots failed to recover the planes from fatal nose dives. In all, 346 people died.

Boeing's internal review is among a number of examinations of what precipitated the crashes.

Federal prosecutors, congressional committees and regulators have launched their own probes.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has said the company would incorporate findings from independent reviews into how it works.

"That's part of what makes the aviation industry so safe," he said at an investor conference last week. "We have this continuous improvement culture and anything we learn from these independent reviews, we'll roll into the process."