Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
News 
News

Boeing : Books 46 Cancellations Including More MAX Jets

03/11/2020 | 11:15am EDT

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. reported 46 canceled jet orders for February, including 11 737 MAX planes for Air Canada and moves by other carriers to switch from the grounded aircraft to other planes.

The aerospace giant also booked new orders for 18 planes, resulting in a net loss of 28 orders.

Boeing lost more than 200 MAX orders last year, though it still has a backlog of around 4,500 jets. The MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following the second of two fatal crashes that together claimed 346 lives. Boeing halted production of the MAX in January.

Air Canada has 24 MAX jets in its fleet. The airline had planned to expand its fleet to 50, but its order book has been trimmed by 11, Boeing said on Wednesday.

Some customers have also swapped out the MAX for orders of wide-body jets. Air Lease Corp. last month agreed to take a third batch of 787 Dreamliners to replace some of its 135 outstanding MAX orders. Oman Air also swapped out an order for 10 MAX jets for four 787s.

Boeing reported cancellations for four 787s last month but booked net orders for 13 of the jets.

The company delivered 17 planes last month, including a dozen 787s, one 777, three 767s and a single military version of the 737.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -11.63% 27.53 Delayed Quote.-35.64%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -9.81% 208.295 Delayed Quote.-30.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90 863 M
EBIT 2020 5 219 M
Net income 2020 3 616 M
Debt 2020 28 021 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 130 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 347,90  $
Last Close Price 231,01  $
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-30.26%130 094
AIRBUS SE-31.32%79 438
DASSAULT AVIATION-26.28%8 120
TEXTRON-30.43%7 760
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.7.68%4 128
AVICOPTER PLC-8.91%3 683
