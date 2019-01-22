Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Brazil investor group to file lawsuit against Boeing-Embraer deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at models of Boeing aircrafts at the Aviation Expo China, in Beijing, China

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian investors’ association Abradin said it would file a lawsuit claiming a proposed tie-up between U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Embraer should come with a public tender offer, escalating its fight against the proposed deal.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian investors’ association Abradin said it would file a lawsuit claiming a proposed tie-up between U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Embraer should come with a public tender offer, escalating its fight against the proposed deal.

The group had already filed a motion last month with a São Paulo court questioning the legality of the deal and seeking to convince that court that Embraer shareholders should be eligible for a public tender offer.

In July, Embraer agreed to sell 80 percent of its commercial plane division to Boeing for $4.2 billion, as global competition escalated between the U.S. planemaker and Airbus. The deal has been approved by Embraer's board and the Brazilian government but has yet to be put to a vote by its shareholders.

Embraer’s bylaws ensure an offer to all shareholders with a 50 percent premium over market prices if an investor buys 35 percent or more of the company.

If the deal goes through, Embraer will have to attempt to be profitable from its executive and defense divisions which have posted losses in recent years, as well as from dividends it will receive from its remaining stake in its commercial division.

"What will be left behind with Embraer will not survive in the medium term without heavy government subsidies," said Aurelio Valporto, president of Abradin.

Embraer declined to comment on the matter.

The Brazilian planemaker said this month it expected to post little to no profit over the next two years.

The proposed Boeing-Embraer deal faces challenges on multiple fronts, including from left-wing politicians and labor groups who say the tie-up would lead to job cuts. The deal has been temporarily blocked by Brazilian judges at least twice through injunctions, both of which were swiftly reversed.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.57% 364.73 Delayed Quote.13.09%
EMBRAER 0.00% 20.14 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
07:39aBOEING : Brazil investor group to file lawsuit against Boeing-Embraer deal
RE
03:32aBOEING : British Airways to paint 747s in Retro liveries
AQ
01/21AIRBUS : SMBC urges jetmakers to erase production snags before raising output
RE
01/21Lockheed sees potential exports of 200 F-16 jets from proposed Indian plant
RE
01/21Airbus Wins SMBC Order, Showing Resilient Demand for Narrowbody Planes -- Upd..
DJ
01/21BOEING : WestJet enters global era with Dreamliner arrival; Airline's Boeing 787..
AQ
01/21BOEING : Emirates Updates Network For 2019
AQ
01/20BOEING : Tanzanian at Boeing to receive Beya award
AQ
01/19BOEING : Bell Boeing awarded $144 million for V-22 support
PU
01/18Etihad airways flies the world's first flight using fuel made in the uae from..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 99 774 M
EBIT 2018 11 095 M
Net income 2018 10 009 M
Debt 2018 4 145 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,33
P/E ratio 2019 18,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 416 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.09%207 125
AIRBUS SE12.55%82 565
TEXTRON7.41%12 002
DASSAULT AVIATION7.11%11 967
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 905
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD0.62%3 855
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.