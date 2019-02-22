Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Brazil judge suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations - court document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Friday suspended negotiations for the tie-up of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA and Boeing Co, according to a court document.

The court issued an injunction suspending an Embraer shareholders meeting scheduled for Feb. 26 that would vote on whether to approve the terms already agreed upon by the two companies.

The decision will likely be appealed to a higher court. Several previous injunctions blocking the progress of the negotiation have been overruled.

Embraer said in a statement that it will take all available measures to maintain the shareholders meeting' date for Feb. 26. Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Federal judge Victorio Giuzio Neto wrote in his decision on a union lawsuit against Embraer that until all alleged illegalities in the negotiating process were evaluated, the shareholders meeting must be suspended.

In the deal, Embraer will sell 80 percent of its commercial plane division for $4.2 billion (3.2 billion pounds) to Boeing, which will have total control of the new venture.

In the lawsuit, unions representing Embraer workers said the company's management did not respect local legislation for listed companies, particularly in respect to what decisions should have been taken to shareholders instead of being made by the company's management alone.

The Brazilian government, which holds a golden share in Embraer, has already approved the deal.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting and writing by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Grant McCool and James Dalgleish)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.55% 424.05 Delayed Quote.30.71%
EMBRAER 0.10% 19.51 End-of-day quote.-11.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
06:23pBOEING : Brazil judge suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations - court docume..
RE
06:22pBRAZIL JUDGE SUSPENDS EMBRAER-BOEING : court document
RE
05:54pBOEING : Iran-stranded Boeing airliner took off and expected in Sweden - Norwegi..
RE
07:32aBOEING : ULA to Help Launch Three Natl Security Space Missions Under $442M USAF ..
AQ
05:50aVIETJET TO SIGN MAJOR BOEING DEAL DU : sources
RE
05:37aAirbus sees market for widebody jets at Indian budget carriers
RE
03:06aBOEING : Emirates Plans Twice-Daily Operations On Abuja Route
AQ
01:11aBOEING : Airbus tests demand for new mid-market aircraft
AQ
02/21BOEING : Etihad airways to increase flights to london during april
AQ
02/21AIRBUS PENCILS IN ORDERS FOR NEW A32 : sources
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 542 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 18,87
P/E ratio 2020 16,70
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 440 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)30.71%235 926
AIRBUS SE32.35%98 040
TEXTRON19.57%12 835
DASSAULT AVIATION12.15%12 790
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.61%4 403
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD19.30%3 906
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.