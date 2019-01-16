Log in
Boeing : Brazil's Embraer sees breakeven in 2019 before interest, taxes

01/16/2019 | 07:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it expects 2019 earnings to be "approximately zero," before factoring in interest and taxes.

Embraer is finalizing a deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation division to Boeing Co for $4.2 billion.

Aircraft deliveries from that division are seen roughly flat this year from a year ago, according to a securities filing, with deliveries in both 2018 and 2019 ranging between 85-95 planes.

The company also said that its projections for 2019 took into account costs associated with its proposed deal with Boeing.

Embraer also published projections for 2020, the first after the expected closing of the deal with Boeing. It expects revenues to fall by about 50 percent, given the separation of the commercial planes division, which by then would be controlled by Boeing.

Embraer also lowered its revenue projection for 2018 by $300 million, hurt by fewer deliveries of executive jets and a runway testing incident with its new military cargo jet.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Jason Neely and Jeffrey Benkoe)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.54% 352.24 Delayed Quote.8.64%
EMBRAER 0.00% 21.76 End-of-day quote.-0.09%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 99 689 M
EBIT 2018 11 010 M
Net income 2018 10 004 M
Debt 2018 4 145 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 20,54
P/E ratio 2019 17,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 417 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)8.64%198 964
AIRBUS SE9.95%79 583
TEXTRON4.41%11 667
DASSAULT AVIATION1.90%11 609
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 955
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-0.82%3 799
