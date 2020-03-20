Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/19 04:10:00 pm
97.71 USD   -4.10%
03:43aBOEING : Building the shared airspace of tomorrow
PU
02:48aStocks: Expectations Grow For Dividend Cuts -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBoeing Looks for Ways to Save Cash -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Building the shared airspace of tomorrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:43am EDT
Spreading our wings: Boeing unveils new Transonic Truss-Braced Wing Lightweight, ultra-thin and more aerodynamic wing concept January 08, 2019 in Technology, Innovation

Designed to be more aerodynamic and fuel efficient, Boeing is studying the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept through a collaboration with NASA as part of the Subsonic Ultra Green Aircraft Research program. (Boeing Creative Services illustration)

Boeing revealed the newest Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW), which researchers say will fly higher and faster than the previous TTBW concepts. The new configuration is designed to offer unprecedented aerodynamic efficiency while flying at Mach 0.80, which is consistent with the speed of many of today's jetliners.

From end-to-end, the folding wings measure 170 feet. The high wingspan is made possible by the presence of a truss, which supports the extended length of the ultra-thin wing.

Originally, the TTBW was designed to fly at speeds of Mach 0.70 - 0.75. To increase the aircraft's cruise speed, the new concept now has an optimized truss and a modified wing sweep. By adjusting the wing sweep angle, the truss can carry lift more efficiently. The end result was a more integrated design that significantly improved vehicle performance.

The new changes follow extensive wind tunnel testing at NASA Ames Research Center. For nearly a decade, Boeing and NASA have been studying the concept as part of the Subsonic Ultra Green Aircraft Research (SUGAR) program. The research focuses on innovative concepts that reduce noise and emissions while enhancing performance.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:43aBOEING : Building the shared airspace of tomorrow
PU
02:48aStocks: Expectations Grow For Dividend Cuts -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBoeing Looks for Ways to Save Cash -- WSJ
DJ
03/19BOEING : Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
AQ
03/19BUSINESS FALLOUT : Airlines seek funds, Haley quits Boeing
AQ
03/19Boeing Considers Dividend Cut, Layoffs Amid Cash Drain--2nd Update
DJ
03/19BOEING : Nikki Haley Resigns From Boeing Board
DJ
03/19BOEING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of..
AQ
03/19Companies Are Suspending Dividends Because of the Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
03/19Boeing Considers Dividend Cut, Layoffs Amid Cash Drain--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 880 M
EBIT 2020 4 571 M
Net income 2020 3 025 M
Debt 2020 28 905 M
Yield 2020 8,06%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 55 131 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 267,30  $
Last Close Price 97,71  $
Spread / Highest target 350%
Spread / Average Target 174%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-68.72%55 131
AIRBUS SE-58.82%41 610
TEXTRON-42.17%5 871
DASSAULT AVIATION-43.63%5 693
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-7.76%3 637
AVICOPTER PLC-14.57%3 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group