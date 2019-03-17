Log in
Boeing : CEO Muilenburg Issues Statement on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Accident Investigation

03/17/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

CHICAGO, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg issued the following statement regarding the report from Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges today.

First and foremost, our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those onboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Boeing continues to support the investigation, and is working with the authorities to evaluate new information as it becomes available. Safety is our highest priority as we design, build and support our airplanes.  As part of our standard practice following any accident, we examine our aircraft design and operation, and when appropriate, institute product updates to further improve safety.  While investigators continue to work to establish definitive conclusions, Boeing is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law's behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs.  We also continue to provide technical assistance at the request of and under the direction of the National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. Accredited Representative working with Ethiopian investigators.

In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about the ongoing accident investigation must be directed to the investigating authorities.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-ceo-muilenburg-issues-statement-on-ethiopian-airlines-flight-302-accident-investigation-300813639.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
