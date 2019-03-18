Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
Boeing : CEO says company understands 'lives depend' on plane safety

03/18/2019

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, facing the biggest crisis of his tenure, said on Monday that the company understands "lives depend on the work we do" and was taking steps to "fully ensure" the 737 MAX safety in the wake of deadly crashes.

Muilenburg also said a software upgrade for the 737 MAX aircraft that the planemaker started in the wake of October's deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia was coming "soon."

Investigators into the Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia have found striking similarities in a vital flight angle with an airplane that came down off Indonesia, a source told Reuters, piling pressure on the world's biggest planemaker.

The Ethiopian Airlines disaster eight days ago killed 157 people, led to the grounding of Boeing's marquee MAX fleet globally and sparked a high-stakes inquiry for the aviation industry.

"Based on facts from the Lion Air Flight 610 accident and emerging data as it becomes available from the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident, we're taking actions to fully ensure the safety of the 737 MAX," Muilenburg said in a letter.

"We also understand and regret the challenges for our customers and the flying public caused by the fleet's grounding," he added.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)

By Eric M. Johnson

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.52%214 124
AIRBUS SE40.16%103 459
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 281
TEXTRON12.59%12 109
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.80%4 126
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.05%3 938
