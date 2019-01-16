Boeing : CFO Smith to Speak at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 6

Log in
01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith will speak at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York City on February 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen51/ba/ to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: 312-544-2002

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-cfo-smith-to-speak-at-cowen-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-february-6-300778937.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
