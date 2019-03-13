Boeing : Canada's Sunwing Airlines Temporarily Grounds Its Four Boeing 737 MAX Jets

By WSJ Staff

Canada's Sunwing Airlines said it would temporarily ground its four Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 jets, citing "evolving commercial reasons."

In a posting on the carrier's Facebook page late Tuesday, Sunwing said airspace restrictions imposed in certain destinations and other reasons "unrelated to safety" led it to idle the planes.

More than 30 countries have grounded the latest Boeing models after Sunday's crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. But the plane maker and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration have said 737 MAXes are safe and shouldn't be ordered out of service.

Sunwing said Tuesday it has confidence in the investigative process related to the aircraft, as well as the handling of the matter by Canada's transportation regulator and the country's other 737 MAX 8 operators.

The 737 MAX 8 makes up less than 10% of Sunwing's fleet, said the carrier, a unit of privately owned Sunwing Travel Group.