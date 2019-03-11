Boeing : China Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets After Ethiopian Airlines Crash

By Trefor Moss, Wenxin Fan and Andy Pasztor

SHANGHAI--China's decision to order all of the country's airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same family represents a sharp break with traditional air-safety practice.

It is highly unusual for regulators in a major country to take such a step before a similar move by regulators in the country that certified the aircraft type. The decision, which was taken before U.S. investigators reached the crash site--or even before Boeing issued an update to operators about the crash--could put pressure on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to address the matter publicly.

In the past, Chinese authorities have taken their lead from the FAA on safety matters and patterned many of their oversight and enforcement procedures after American programs.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China, in ordering the grounding, said the crash, in which 157 people died, was similar enough to an October crash involving an Indonesian Lion Air jet to merit the grounding to guarantee safety. It ordered domestic airlines to cease operating the 737 MAX by 6 p.m. Monday local time. Airlines were already grounding their jets early Monday, causing disruption to some flight schedules.

Late Sunday in Washington, an FAA spokesman, who earlier said the agency was monitoring developments and planned to assist the probe, had no further comment.

Ethiopian Airlines said early Monday it has grounded its MAX aircraft as well. "Although we don't yet know the cause of the accident, we had to decide to ground the particular fleet as extra safety precaution," the airline said on its website. The airline had taken delivery of five 737 MAX planes as of January, according to Boeing.

Cayman Airways, a small operator with two 737 MAX planes, said on its website it would ground those planes starting Monday until it gets more information.

Meanwhile, the head of Indonesia's accident investigation agency said that authorities were meeting Monday to discuss whether to recommend grounding the aircraft there.

Grounding even a relatively small number of 737 MAX aircraft would throw a wrench into an airline's operations and could lead to hundreds of canceled and delayed flights, irking travelers and upending flight plans and crew schedules.

In China, 13 Chinese airlines currently operate 96 737 MAX jets, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which oversees China's big state-run carriers.

The 737 MAX 8 aside, Boeing has been on tenterhooks throughout the year-old trade fight between China and the U.S. Both governments have imposed punitive tariffs on each other's goods. So far, Beijing hasn't moved against Boeing products, in a sign of the U.S. plane maker's importance to Chinese airlines. That could change, however, should current negotiations to resolve the trade dispute falter and both sides return to leveling tit-for-tat penalties.

Boeing Co. declined to comment on the grounding of the 737 MAX in China. The company said a technical team would travel to the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash "to provide technical assistance" to U.S. and Ethiopian investigators.

Regardless of how long the Chinese planes remain out of service or what the cause of the Ethiopian crash ultimately turns out to be, the timing poses potential problems for the FAA.

Without investigators first finding and downloading information from the flight's "black box" recorders, FAA officials could be hard pressed to explain specific technical reasons for determining that the fleet isn't airworthy. Based on prior accident investigations and decades of regulatory and legal precedent, the FAA's practice has been to ground aircraft only when a clearly unsafe condition is revealed and there isn't any other feasible way to alleviate the hazard.

In the wake of the Lion Air crash, which killed 189 people, both the FAA and Boeing are expected to announce a software fix to an automatic flight-control system--suspected of misfiring in the accident--within a few weeks. The changes initially were expected in early January, but discussions between regulators and the plane maker dragged on, partly over differences of opinion about technical and engineering issues, according to one person familiar with the details.

The FAA concluded the delay was acceptable because its experts agreed with Boeing that there was no imminent safety threat, according to this person. The FAA also determined that steps taken after the Lion Air crash to inform pilots world-wide about the system's operation were adequate to alleviate potential hazards.

In November, as the FAA sent out emergency directives in the aftermath of the Lion Air crash, the CAAC issued its own instructions regarding the 737 MAX, ordering additional training for pilots and engineers, according to the Chinese regulator's website.

China's Xiamen Airlines spokeswoman Xu Shuang said the airline previously told its pilots to be especially vigilant when flying the 737 MAX in the wake of the Lion Air crash. She said 10 737 MAX planes were grounded as soon as the aviation authority issued its instruction Monday morning, resulting in some flight cancellations, while others were going ahead with alternative aircraft.

Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines are among those to have substituted older 737 variants for the MAX 8 on Monday flights, according to VariFlight, a flight-information platform.

Boeing started delivering the 737 MAX to Chinese airlines in late 2017. In December, it opened a "completion and delivery center" south of Shanghai to paint and fit the interiors of 737 MAX jets for Chinese customers, with a goal of delivering 100 aircraft annually.

Andrew Tangel and Ben Otto contributed to this article.

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com, Wenxin Fan at Wenxin.Fan@wsj.com and Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com