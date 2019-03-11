Boeing : China Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets After Ethiopian Crash

By WSJ City

China's has ordered all of the country's airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same family.

KEY FACTS

--- The decision represents a sharp break with traditional air-safety practice.

--- An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

--- The crash killed all 157 aboard and raised fresh scrutiny of the Boeing jet.

--- Chinese regulators said the crash was similar enough to an October crash involving an Indonesian Lion Air jet to merit the grounding.

--- Airlines were already grounding their jets early Monday, causing disruption to some flight schedules.

--- Ethiopian Airlines said it has grounded its MAX aircraft as well.

--- Cayman Airways said it would ground those planes starting Monday until it gets more information.

Why This Matters

It is highly unusual for regulators in a major country to take such a step before a similar move by regulators in the country that certified the aircraft type. The decision, which was taken before US investigators reached the crash site--or even before Boeing issued an update to operators about the crash--could put pressure on the US Federal Aviation Administration to address the matter publicly.Boeing declined to comment on the grounding of the 737 MAX in China. The company said a technical team would travel to the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash "to provide technical assistance" to US and Ethiopian investigators.

