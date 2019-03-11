Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Boeing : China Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets After Ethiopian Crash

03/11/2019

By WSJ City

China's has ordered all of the country's airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same family.

KEY FACTS

--- The decision represents a sharp break with traditional air-safety practice.

--- An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

--- The crash killed all 157 aboard and raised fresh scrutiny of the Boeing jet.

--- Chinese regulators said the crash was similar enough to an October crash involving an Indonesian Lion Air jet to merit the grounding.

--- Airlines were already grounding their jets early Monday, causing disruption to some flight schedules.

--- Ethiopian Airlines said it has grounded its MAX aircraft as well.

--- Cayman Airways said it would ground those planes starting Monday until it gets more information.

Why This Matters

It is highly unusual for regulators in a major country to take such a step before a similar move by regulators in the country that certified the aircraft type. The decision, which was taken before US investigators reached the crash site--or even before Boeing issued an update to operators about the crash--could put pressure on the US Federal Aviation Administration to address the matter publicly.Boeing declined to comment on the grounding of the 737 MAX in China. The company said a technical team would travel to the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash "to provide technical assistance" to US and Ethiopian investigators.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

